Source code is over at https://github.com/zachlatta/final-fantasy-live.
There's around a 10 second delay on Facebook's end for any live video. Sorry for the lag :-(.
Would love to hear any thoughts / comments / criticism.
- - -
Quick update: Facebook took our main stream offline. Have a new one online at https://www.facebook.com/crynix/videos/1151445734967464/, but will only be available for the next 4 hours.
I remember thinking it was dumb, and then inexplicably getting hooked to it and keeping it on a second monitor all day at work. Fun times.
https://hn.algolia.com/?query=by:dang%20community%20identity...
