Show HN: Play Final Fantasy On Facebook Live (facebook.com)
47 points by zachlatta 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 8 comments



Hey all! Built this over the weekend with hshoebridge and mswofford for Ludum Dare.

Source code is over at https://github.com/zachlatta/final-fantasy-live.

There's around a 10 second delay on Facebook's end for any live video. Sorry for the lag :-(.

Would love to hear any thoughts / comments / criticism.

Quick update: Facebook took our main stream offline. Have a new one online at https://www.facebook.com/crynix/videos/1151445734967464/, but will only be available for the next 4 hours.


Why did they take it offline?


Not sure, wasn't given a reason :-/. Just got a notification saying that it was taken down.


Wouldn't Twitch be a better platform for this?


Twitch Plays Pokemon started this trend. Twitch ended up taking down the stream for a while, which caused a massive uproar because TPP exploded in popularity and was the #1 most-watched stream at the time. I think they took it down because the chat volume was borking their servers. It was against their policy for a while, not sure if it still is.

I remember thinking it was dumb, and then inexplicably getting hooked to it and keeping it on a second monitor all day at work. Fun times.


This is amazing!


Wow, Facebook sure has gotten worse with the login nagging over the years. Several layers of prompts are trying to break through my ad blocker. It didn't use to be this bad.


