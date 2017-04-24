Hacker News
New Snowden leaks reveal secret deals between Japan and NSA
25 points
by
a-smith
243 days ago
harry8
242 days ago
Pretty sure most people here would want to read the intercept article, rather than RT telling you what is in that article...
https://theintercept.com/2017/04/24/japans-secret-deals-with...
andrewflnr
242 days ago
Why did this need to be leaked? Seems kind of ho-hum to me, but I'm no sort of expert in international relations.
