New Snowden leaks reveal secret deals between Japan and NSA (rt.com)
25 points by a-smith 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Pretty sure most people here would want to read the intercept article, rather than RT telling you what is in that article...

https://theintercept.com/2017/04/24/japans-secret-deals-with...


Why did this need to be leaked? Seems kind of ho-hum to me, but I'm no sort of expert in international relations.




