Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What are some collective blind-spots amongst people working on AI?
3 points by nonzerosum 242 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments
i.e. Many of the people share similar backgrounds, so would expect them to have common blind-spots.



Very few people work on AI. ML is not the same as AI. I am yet to see a computer do a single intelligent thing. I am actually rather bothered by this marketing ploy among CS professionals.

To answer your question though, I feel like (and this is a speculation on my part) that most ML researchers have specialization in 1 field yet the vast majority of problems require some sort of deep understanding of multiple fields at once.


> Many of the people share similar backgrounds

Not sure where you get that from. I find significant diversity in academic backgrounds amongst the people who do ML/AI. Some folks in my company include: Mathematicians, Biochemists, Physicists and Computer Scientists. I used to work with an awesome person who had a Poly Sci background. So yeah, things are all over the place.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: