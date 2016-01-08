https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14183447
No, it's not. It's a modern multi-rotor, which have only been possible recently with computer control. No ducts, no (useful) ground effect. Ground effect craft have wings:
https://www.google.ca/search?q=ground+effect+craft
Easy to understand summary of helicopter ground effect, with pictures:
http://www.copters.com/aero/ground_effect.html
I note that the rotary wing ground effect works to a height of about the rotor diameter, so it's not clear to me that this is a useful effect with these small rotors.
Only if you sit on the inside ;) Highway noises are extremely loud, and engine noises on local roads, especially from trucks, are painful in some places.
It looks like a big multi-rotor with a saddle and pontoons. These are so simple that they'll probably work well enough.
Battery life is an issue that's not going away quickly.
I was wrong about that. Thanks to nradov above for correcting me.
I'm not complaining, I just find it a truly fascinating phenomenon. In 20 years we'll be reading this same article written by someone else for the 16 thousand time.But hopefully that article will end end with "to go on sale this later this year"
So why are helicopters still relatively rare, and what is different in a "flying car" that people dream about? It's not 4 tiny wheels after all (and you can get a helicopter with tiny wheels).
* Price: helicopters are expensive to buy, and very expensive to maintain. You need about 1 hour of maintenance for every 10 flight hours.
* Fuel cost: vertical thrust for lift is very energy intensive.
* Difficult to pilot: needs professional training.
* Noise and airspace restrictions: many cities do not allow personal helicopters to fly low or land in urban areas due to noise and fear of accidents.
"Difficult to pilot" is the only area where I see significant possible improvements in the near future, if autopilot gets good enough to remove the pilot altogether.
But there is no obvious engineering breakthrough on the horizon that will improve the maintenance, energy use or noise issues. Maybe if there is a breakthrough in battery technology, then electric helicopters could improve on both the energy and maintenance costs, but that is not really up to people working on "flying cars".
Funny that you say so, since this article says this but I don't think it makes it more true
> Kitty Hawk, the company backed by Mr. Page, is trying to be one of the first out of the gate and plans to start selling its vehicle by the end of the year.
Best guess, we can solve the safety issue. With enough on-board safety systems, pilot training, appropriate rules of the road, and mandatory transponders, we could make things safe enough. But that still leaves noise. What conceivable propeller or turbine system could lift a thousand pounds while being as quiet as a modern car? Probably none of them.
Lilium's VTOL, which takes off vertically and then transitions to aircraft mode, is a variation on an old idea, the convertiplane. It's a compelling idea, because winged aircraft are far more efficient than VTOL craft. It's hard to make it work well. The idea was tried twice in the 1950s, and prototypes were flown, but never worked very well. The V-22 Osprey is the only successful convertiplane, and it's not considered a big success.
* Germany: E-volo: Volocopter
* Germany: Lilium Aviation: Lilium Jet
* Slovakia: AeroMobil 3.0
* EU/Silicon Valley: Airbus Urban Mobility: Vahana
* Israel: Urban Aeronautics: Cormorant
* China: eHang: eHang 184
* USA: zee.aero
* USA: Joby Aviation: S2
* USA: Kitty Hawk
* USA: Terrafugium (“legacy”): TF-X
* USA: Icon (“legacy”)
* USA: PAL-V (actual flying car)
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roadable_aircraft
I don't know much about the company, but they seem to have got something airborne in the last couple of years: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iyCgy1juHc
Instead of going into the idiocy of an autonomously piloted passenger aircraft (which will never be legal under any sane civil aviation laws), I'm just going to go over why the current Ehang 184 doesn't make any sense.
The Ehang 184 is an octocopter, with two rotors stacked on top of each other. It looks like a quadcopter with single person pod in the middle. So far, so good. However, on every aircraft ever, there are red nav lights on the port side, and green navigation lights on the starboard side. The Ehang places green nav lights in the back, red in the front. This makes sense if it always flies sideways. There are no anti-collision lights on the top or bottom, and therefore there's no way to tell when it's safe to approach the aircraft. Keep in mind, that's just the lights. There's far more wrong with this aircraft.
The battery life is 23 minutes, and the FAA requires 15 minute reserve under VFR conditions. That leaves eight minutes of actual flying time round trip. Since the Ehang needs to get back to a charging point, you're always four minutes away from your destination. Since the speed is 100km/h, the maximum possible distance the ehang can fly is about three miles, less if you account for slowing down, speeding up, and landing. Just walk it at that point.
The mere mention of the Ehang 184 in the NYT piece deserves shame. It is not a product, it has no basis in reality, and its place in history is alongside the old-time stock footage of 18-winged planes collapsing in on themselves. It is an idea so supremely idiotic the inventors and marketers of this device should be shunned.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/14/91.151
The battery life issue (vis-a-vis reserve requirements) is common to all electric VTOL aircraft, and can be mitigated: Batteries will continue to improve (though probably slowly), and regulation seems to transition from strict specification-based rules ("x minutes reserve") to performance-based rules ("enough to ensure safe landing").
Yet, I dislike the eHang 184 particularly for the irresponsible marketing with lots of hype but few facts, the rotors placed to break your knees, the lack of redundancy, etc.
I'm somewhat more positive on the Volocopter (disclaimer: I've invested 1000 EUR via crowdfunding) - what do you think of it?
battery energy density improvements are very small and incremental. It'll take decades to go from 23 minutes airtime to something even slightly practical.
Applications in aviation (beyond tiny niche markets) would thus seem two to three decades away.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ornithopter#Aerodynamics
(This is just what I am always wondering when reading about flying cars)
But that's all just theory given the prototype depicted: with open blade horizontal rotors like that I could never think of those things as anything but killing machines. Even if accidents never happen, the mental image is just too powerful.
I wish people actually wrote newsworthy stories to get visitors instead of making up clickbait titles.
A flying car is a silent, flying vehicle that is allowed to drive on regular streets, that anyone can purchase.
This certainly is not.
and as others here have noted, and flying car solution would be very very loud.
Disclaimer: I haven't read the article (It keeps asking me to pay money to subscribe)(which is fair to do, but I'm just not doing that right now)
