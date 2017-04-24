Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Universities finally realize Java is a bad introductory programming language (thenextweb.com)
6 points by aaronchall 242 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



I have always held the view that for intro to programming classes, C was the best language. It really gave insight into what does it mean to "run".

For algos and datastructs, I hear python is in vogue these days.


So they replace it with JavaScript?

How is that going to help?




