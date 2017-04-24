Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Universities finally realize Java is a bad introductory programming language
(
thenextweb.com
)
6 points
by
aaronchall
242 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
NTDF9
242 days ago
I have always held the view that for intro to programming classes, C was the best language. It really gave insight into what does it mean to "run".
For algos and datastructs, I hear python is in vogue these days.
ionised
242 days ago
So they replace it with JavaScript?
How is that going to help?
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
For algos and datastructs, I hear python is in vogue these days.