Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
LinkedIn Google Result – Title and Description in German (google.com)
1 point by elwell 242 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments



Not for me (UK). Are you searching from a German IP address?

Edit: I do see it if I manually navigate to google.com (I was redirected to the UK site at first)


I'm in LA, and I checked on my phone as well (AT&T LTE).


Not sure how long it's been like that, but an interesting snafu for such a large company.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: