LinkedIn Google Result – Title and Description in German
google.com
1 point
by
elwell
243 days ago
3 comments
Retr0spectrum
243 days ago
Not for me (UK). Are you searching from a German IP address?
Edit: I do see it if I manually navigate to google.com (I was redirected to the UK site at first)
elwell
243 days ago
I'm in LA, and I checked on my phone as well (AT&T LTE).
elwell
243 days ago
Not sure how long it's been like that, but an interesting snafu for such a large company.
