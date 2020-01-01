Hacker News
How to Get to Mars by 2020
3 points
by
pencilpup223
242 days ago
1 comment
taylodl
242 days ago
We're learning a lot by sending robots to Mars. What we need to be doing is getting NASA hooked up with Boston Dynamics to get even better robots to Mars. While we're doing that we need to be working on dramatic improvements to the ISS to make it a waypoint to a lunar base. Then we need a shuttle(s) going between the ISS and the lunar base. Once we have that in place I think we can talk about going to Mars.
