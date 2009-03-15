Much like fish, the head tends to rot first.
"In 2007..the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Bresch had claimed to have an MBA degree from West Virginia University, but the university disputed that. The university subsequently awarded her an EMBA despite her having completed only 26 of the required 48 credits. Her father was governor of the state of West Virginia at the time.
In the ensuing controversy, the university announced in April 2008 that it would rescind Bresch's degree. Michael Garrison, WVU President at the time, was reported to be "a family friend and former business associate of Bresch" and a former consultant and lobbyist for Mylan. After a faculty vote of no confidence, Garrison and several university officials subsequently resigned."
It would be great if we could clean house and replace those acting in bad faith.
If you win, you become richer. If you lose, you... Lose your job at the state capitol?
I thought we had laws against this kind of obvious crap.
Happy now?
"EpiPen’s sales and expanded markets brought in more than $1 billion in revenue for Mylan."
"The company’s CEO, Heather Bresch, is one of the highest-paid CEOs in the industry, earning nearly $19 million annually."
"Mylan...had...illegal deals with schools to undercut competitors and allegedly scammed federal and state regulators out of millions..."
And yes, Mylan has gone over the top in market manipulation. They're among the worst. It's rather like they've applied "Big Coal" corporate philosophy applied to drugs.
Hell, Mylan even has a competitor that made their own dispenser to avoid the patent, but ... now there are two of them playing largely the same game.
The hurdle here is FDA approval, not the innovation of delivery mechanisms. These are all relatively simple injectors, whose primary value lies in being single-dose.
