Liberal Arts Colleges, in Fight for Survival, Focus on Job Skills (wsj.com)
3 points by e15ctr0n 242 days ago | 2 comments



It's a great, lifelong disservice to these students to focus on jobs and especially initial job skills. Life is so much more than your career, and your initial job is usually the most meaningless of your career. They should spend 4 years preparing for their initial job? Why even go to college - 4 years of work would better prepare them. When I'm hiring, I hardly care what people study in college and in fact people showing more intellectual curiosity impress me more than those whose imagination starts and stops at numbers with dollar signs.

Also, looking at what is going on around the Western world, we are lacking not for job skills and but for critical thinking and the understanding of history, politics, science, the nature of knowledge and reason (including being able to discriminate between fact and falsehood), of other cultures, and most importantly, of each other.


If you lack job skills before you go to college and yes I do mean 17-19 year olds, then you may never have adequate skills for any profession. If you think just attending a school gives you the upperhand on the job market, grow up. I really feel sorry for the ignorance of those holding tightly to this self infatuation of ego.




