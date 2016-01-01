|
|Ask HN: Best US startup towns and cities outside Boston
2 points by curo 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments
|Specifically regarding attracting SaaS software tech talent, what are the best places to headquarter a startup outside of Boston?
Boston is nice, but expensive, and a bit stressful to get around. We don't have to worry about VC money at this point, so I'd like to find a town or suburb where we could attract talent.
I'm considered as far north as Portland, Maine. Manchester, NH. Salem, MA.
