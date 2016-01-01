Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Best US startup towns and cities outside Boston
2 points by curo 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 4 comments
Specifically regarding attracting SaaS software tech talent, what are the best places to headquarter a startup outside of Boston?

Boston is nice, but expensive, and a bit stressful to get around. We don't have to worry about VC money at this point, so I'd like to find a town or suburb where we could attract talent.

I'm considered as far north as Portland, Maine. Manchester, NH. Salem, MA.




If you are thinking East Coast NYC and DC are very viable esp if you are B2B. Engineers are expensive in both places but you are asking about HQ location. I recruit engineers away from the coasts or from E.Europe.


Well, technically Cambridge is not Boston, but that's probably not what you were looking for :)

I've heard about a lot of startups in Waltham. Also, since you mentioned Portland, Providence, RI is also an option.


Portland, Or.


Austin, Texas




