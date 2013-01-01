Ask HN: Is it worth paying $10,000 to attend the TED Conference?

This is just my opinion, but unless I can be assured a return on my investment, I am certain I can find better things to spend that kind of money on.
On a lighter note, any time someone mentions TED talks, I am reminded of thought leader This is that. [2]
[1] https://www.ted.com/talks/david_grady_how_to_save_the_world_...
[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZBKX-6Gz6A
I think we should think in terms of time and fraction of a salary (relative) instead of absolute dollar figure.
Framed as follows: Someone who makes $X/year attending an event with a fee "f": what's the ratio f/X. What's the time/opportunity cost of attending the event. Is it still worth it to attend.
$10k can be one's savings or another's dust collecting Brioni.
>THERE IS A SUBTLE, UNSPOKEN STRATA THAT EXISTS WITHIN THE CLOSE-KNIT COMMUNITY The most striking was between that upper strata of speakers, former speakers, celebrities, and CEOs, and a surprisingly basic TED attendee who operated with a kind of business-like agenda. ‘What can I leave here with besides ideas,’ they seemed to be saying, hungrily scanning every room for their next hit. The gap between these A-list members and the schmooze- and party-hungry B-listers grew more obvious with each awkward encounter I witnessed
sums it up for me. I went to a bunch of the after-parties. All of them feel very exclusive. And while I did see some top-brass, there were lots of people... like me, but that had actually paid the $10k and wanted their money's worth.
Speakers get a free ticket.
For $10k you could get a lot of speaker coaching.
