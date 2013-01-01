Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Is it worth paying $10,000 to attend the TED Conference?
4 points by lighttower 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 15 comments
The annual TED conference costs about $10,000 per ticket. I just moved to Vancouver and heard that the conference is here this week. So I passed by the convention center, saw KPCB's John Doerr. Have you ever been to TED? Was it worth the price?



I've seen a few good presentation given on TED. David Grady's talk [1] on meetings is one such example.

This is just my opinion, but unless I can be assured a return on my investment, I am certain I can find better things to spend that kind of money on.

On a lighter note, any time someone mentions TED talks, I am reminded of thought leader This is that. [2]

[1] https://www.ted.com/talks/david_grady_how_to_save_the_world_...

[2] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZBKX-6Gz6A


Haha. that thought leader skit was wonderful. Thank you for sharing that.


The talks themselves are definitely not worth it. The real question is, will you benefit from meeting other people who have put $10K into a ticket?


In my opinion, it's only worth it for people who don't ask themselves this question.

I think we should think in terms of time and fraction of a salary (relative) instead of absolute dollar figure.

Framed as follows: Someone who makes $X/year attending an event with a fee "f": what's the ratio f/X. What's the time/opportunity cost of attending the event. Is it still worth it to attend.

$10k can be one's savings or another's dust collecting Brioni.


You might find this relevant: http://www.theverge.com/2013/3/5/4061684/inside-ted-the-smar...


Thank you for that link. This phrase:

>THERE IS A SUBTLE, UNSPOKEN STRATA THAT EXISTS WITHIN THE CLOSE-KNIT COMMUNITY The most striking was between that upper strata of speakers, former speakers, celebrities, and CEOs, and a surprisingly basic TED attendee who operated with a kind of business-like agenda. ‘What can I leave here with besides ideas,’ they seemed to be saying, hungrily scanning every room for their next hit. The gap between these A-list members and the schmooze- and party-hungry B-listers grew more obvious with each awkward encounter I witnessed

sums it up for me. I went to a bunch of the after-parties. All of them feel very exclusive. And while I did see some top-brass, there were lots of people... like me, but that had actually paid the $10k and wanted their money's worth.


Geeeeeze, 10k? Here i thought ted was about making ideas accessible/spreading ideas. Not elite nonsense. Damn totally missed that.


Become a man with a microphone.


This is the best advice. The guy on the stage gains the most respect, and people assign a lot of status to that person.

Speakers get a free ticket.

For $10k you could get a lot of speaker coaching.


I thought all the TED taks would end up on youtube anyway? 10k? Sheesh....


The talks have zero value for sure. The connections and people you meet are the draw... supposedly.


If you feel you need to ask, you already have the answer.


No


Nope.


NO.




