Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: Algorithms for the de-duplicate of content?
4 points by passioncurious 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 8 comments
I've been on the hunt for algorithms that can "dedupe" content, but haven't found much.

To give a little more context:

Given a piece of content and a second (altered) piece of content. Can I use an algorithm to determine the likelihood that that second piece of content is a variation of the first?

I essentially want to store one variation of the content in my database, with references to altered variations of the content, but I need to be able to detect the altered data.

Edit:

Imagine having a million resumes (some in doc, some in pdf, some in html) and you want to dedupe them.




I think a pure diff is going to give you too much noise and will be misled by simple mutations (I think..).

Here's an approach - after you normalize the docs to text you should then extract terms/keywords (google "term extraction" - there are libs that use POS to help) and save those as tokens. One approach would be to use something like elasticsearch to do a "more like this" filter. The idea is that you want to find documents that are most similar to a certain document.

I haven't tried this approach but if it's effective, it should be able to handle a million resumes easily.


Your question is asking for a "diff" algorithm. For Unix/Linux systems there is the classic diff utility itself [1]. For arbitrary binary content you'd be looking at something like bdiff [2] or xdelta [3].

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Diff_utility

[2] http://bdiff.sourceforge.net/

[3] http://xdelta.org/


As noted in another answer-- the data is very free form and a simple diff may not help.

Imagine having a million resumes (some in doc, some in pdf, some in html) and you want to dedupe them.


Which important detail also was not in the original question. What was in there was:

I essentially want to store one variation of the content in my database, with references to altered variations of the content, but I need to be able to detect the altered data.

For which a "diff" style algorithm is a possibility, just storing the "alterations".

Your update edit changed your question to be one for a different problem. For this goal-post move, you'll want to look into plagiarism detection algorithms.


That's why I updated the question to prevent any more confusion.

Thanks-- plagiarism detection sounds like a good avenue to check out.


Maybe locality sensitive hashing or locality preserving hashing ?

What sort of data are you storing?


The content is pretty freeform-- one could be in html, could be in pdf, etc.

To give a more concrete example, imagine having a million resumes (some in doc, some in pdf, some in html) and you want to dedupe them.


You'll have to normalize them to text to make it work - the format is not important for the deduplication (meaning the same text in a word doc or pdf is really the same thing to you, even though at the byte level the files may be very different.)




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: