Ask HN: Algorithms for the de-duplicate of content?

To give a little more context:

Given a piece of content and a second (altered) piece of content. Can I use an algorithm to determine the likelihood that that second piece of content is a variation of the first?

I essentially want to store one variation of the content in my database, with references to altered variations of the content, but I need to be able to detect the altered data.

Edit:

Imagine having a million resumes (some in doc, some in pdf, some in html) and you want to dedupe them.