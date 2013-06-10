A disturbing but effective way to test the hypothesis.
Also, Poe's law is alive and well here. You assumed it was sarcasm, but I'm not so sure. It's not too far fetched for me to imagine someone thinks mashing up bugs to spread on a plastic bag is horrible. See my first paragraph for the solution to this...
Regarding Poe's law, if it looks like sarcasm assume it is and move on, but I understand that commenting on the internet is of utmost importance and a task that shouldn't be taken lightly.
It's a bit strange that violence toward insects is fine, but violence towards dogs is not. Ever killed a dog because it annoyed you?
That said, doing it for science at least has a justification.
You draw the line somewhere, right? Drawing the line at a certain complexity of the nervous system is more sensible than drawing it at "animals" in general, IMO.
There's a big difference in effort, and not much difference in outcome, between doing as the Jains do and simply endeavouring not to kill things on purpose.
I mean, I wouldn't do it, but it seems to me that if you're advocating "as far as practically possible" then it would include that.
And better than friend vs stranger ;)
Yeah, I just have to worry about higher beings justifying the termination of my primitive nervous system "for science". Perhaps my consciousness is so dim relative to theirs that it would be analogous to me squashing a bug. I hope that their methods are advanced enough that they don't need to.
They might as well just terminate your primitive nervous system for their own nutritional needs or out of mere hunting instinct. Plenty of animals do this all the time, nature isn't romantic idealistic, it's ruthless and unforgiving.
Consciousness requires a critical mass of brain power. A wolf is relatively intelligent but not conscious, they are biological machines that only think about killing and mating and they have been doing that, without change for hundreds of thousands of years. And if the environment doesn't change then they will continue being identical for hundreds of thousands of years more. Trying to give animals human properties is really very foolish. It's like trying to do that with computers, just because they can give us illusions of intelligence and consciousness, but because computers don't have cute faces and cuddly bodies nobody thinks about it. Evolution really is very efficient but brutally so. Only reason why humans have things like compassion is because it has been evolutionarily advantageous to us. A single human is really quite weak and underpowered, we need to cooperate, it's the key to our progress. It is also why we think babies are cute and why we are instinctively protective of them and why sex feels good. There really is no deeper meaning behind any of it. If we had evolved from tigers then the world would look very (brutally)different, because tigers are solitary and territorial animals that have absolutely no use for things like compassion, empathy or cooperativeness. We wouldn't think twice about killing anything if it suited us, not even other tigers and it would be completely normal to us. If some hairless ape came to us on his high horse and started preaching about morals and rights then we would think that he was crazy, and then we would eat him.
Your argument is sound...flies are animals. They have exoskeletons, six legs, and compound eyes but they are animals nonetheless. However, our cultural "worth" of flies is much lower than that of dogs, so even people who supposedly value logic above all else would rather scoff and silently disagree than challenge their own shaky belief system.
Granted, if a few dead caterpillars can cure our accumulating trash problem, that's a tradeoff I am ok with.
'Animals' is not a natural kind. There's no logical reason to care about all animals just because they are animals.
I care about dogs, pigs, other people, etc. not because they're 'animals', but because I think they are plausibly conscious (to varying degrees) and they can experience joy and suffering. Insects, not so much.
I'm unwilling to care any nonzero amount about insects. Here is why.
There are something like a billion billion insects in the world. Given their short lifetimes, it means dozens of billions of billions are born and die each year. Wild insect lives are mostly short and brutal. If you care at all about an insect's life, that tiny amount multiplied by dozens of billion billions means your moral concern for insects should pretty much swamp out any other concern.
You'd have to select how much you care about each insect life with suspicious precision for the sum total to be significantly different from zero, but less than how much you care about human and dog lives.
So to be coherent, you have to either not care at all about insects, or your first priority in life should be to help insects. I, uh, choose not to care.
(Some people seriously care though. See: http://reducing-suffering.org/the-importance-of-insect-suffe...)
I would say the opposite. Animals whose lives are rife with pain and misfortune can use all the help anyone is willing to offer. Granted, I will not seek out every fly and try to "save" it. But if I come across one I can help, I will do so. I think you're making the argument "either you HAVE to care about every fly or you CANNOT care about any flies." Perhaps that logic works for you, but I think it's a fallacy. I can care about flies without needing to care about the well-being of every fly. I also adhere to non-interference. If a fly is caught in a spider web, I will leave it. To free the fly is to starve the spider. Some things we just don't have control over. But I will do my best personally to not harm other animals.
I said this in another comment, but I'll repeat:
> I will show kindness to animals, but only to the point where it doesn't completely impede my life or my ability to find happiness.
In other words, it doesn't impede life or my happiness to catch a fly and bring it outside. Therefor it falls under the "show kindness to animals" category.
(I should add an addendum to that: any animal that is attacking me physically is subject to death (horse flies, mosquitoes, dogs, bears, etc)).
Given all that, I do not judge people who don't care about insects. I get it, completely. But that doesn't mean I won't stop challenging people's viewpoint on why it's ok to kill some animals and not others.
Well no it's not exactly 'fine'. Maybe we will figure out some day that insects are a little bit conscious and it may turn out we have collectively been literally worse than Hitler for not caring.
In the meantime I choose not to care, not as a fully logical decision, but for my own sanity and well-being. I'm a dumb ape who tries (and even maybe succeeds) to be logical sometimes, my moral 'system' is a hodge-podge of intuition, rule-based and consequentialist thinking, I don't claim I have found a fully logical moral system.
> it's fine to not care for insects because there are a lot of them, and because their lives are short and brutal.
No no no, I'm saying, if you care at all, you should care about all of them, because as a rule their lives are short and brutal.
It's not like with humans where a lot of us have ok lives, so you can focus on the ones that have a bad time. Pretty much all insects have a bad time (if they are 'having a time' at all, i.e. if they are conscious).
I'm saying I reject caring about any one insect because it very probably leads to a repugnant conclusion (that I should care about insects above all else), based on utilitarian math -- unless you choose very very carefully how much you care about each insect.
I understand most people only care about local things. I think that's a moral failing, ideally I want to care just as much about people far away than about local people. I don't in practice but I try (I do donate to charities that help people in poor countries far from home.)
If I follow that logic and extend my caring to insects, I should care about all insects.
> I think you're making the argument "either you HAVE to care about every fly or you CANNOT care about any flies." Perhaps that logic works for you, but I think it's a fallacy
That's not my argument, that's my conclusion, based on utilitarian math, and I'm making a probabilistic argument, not a deductive logic argument, so calling it a fallacy is a type error on two counts.
> I also adhere to non-interference. If a fly is caught in a spider web, I will leave it.
What's the logic behind that? If a child stumbles into a pond and drowns, or is mauled by a wild coyote, will you let them die on the basis of non-interference?
Great point, you got me there. All life forms being equal, then yes if I adhered to my own system I suppose I would have to silently watch a child get mauled by a coyote. Obviously, I wouldn't take it that far, so perhaps there's more criteria to the decisions than I'm admitting or able to even dig out of my psyche at the moment. I'll think about this.
Your other points about utilitarian math are well-taken, and perhaps I misunderstood you there.
> If I follow that logic and extend my caring to insects, I should care about all insects.
So if you care about starving children, and apply the same rules you apply to children to insects, you'd be donating a lot to charity, basically. Makes sense =]. So once again, my live-and-let-die attitude towards insects is at odds with my "help unfortunate members of humanity" "morality." Another good point (granted, I don't donate much to charity, but if I did, I would probably donate to poor/starving people as opposed to insect charities).
> I'm a dumb ape who tries (and even maybe succeeds) to be logical sometimes, my moral 'system' is a hodge-podge of intuition, rule-based and consequentialist thinking, I don't claim I have found a fully logical moral system.
This is probably the most coherent, self-aware moral system I've heard. Most people try to ascribe their beliefs to some overarching theme that they pretend to follow in all circumstances, when in reality most of our actions are governed by a tiny fraction of what we believe to be morality, and the rest is knee-jerk reactions to situations that affect us emotionally one way or the other. Not only that, but our beliefs (as you pointed out in my case), are a "hodge-podge" of rules, emotions, and hardwiring.
All that said, I still try to be nice to all animals, and will continue to do so until I find the next mishmash set of rules to figure out why I believe what I believe.
EDIT: relevant: http://wondermark.com/c/2015-06-25-1135earn.png
To insect charity yeah. Or spending a lot of time doing insect advocacy or something.
Instead I donate for anti-malaria bed nets for kids and argue about animal ethics on the internet.
> if I adhered to my own system I suppose I would have to silently watch a child get mauled by a coyote
Right. Obviously no one but psychopaths act like that. I think what you call 'non-interference' ties in with the difference between the moral weight of action vs inaction. Most people's moral intuition draw a distinction between the two, and think action matters more. The interesting thing is that you can construct scenarios where that intuition changes.
Don't know if that comic was aimed at me I can sympathize with black hat guy though I know he's supposed to be the annoying dick in the comic.
I think it's interesting to take propositions to their logical extremes, but you have to hedge the results with common sense because when you take things to their extremes a small error in reasoning could lead you far astray.
> I think it's interesting to take propositions to their logical extremes
What I find most annoying about animal rights activists is that they mean well, but most of them haven't really thought through their position, and pushing their positions to logical extremes is a great way of exposing it. People actually value human life above other life, and those that claim otherwise are either liars, psychopaths, or they just haven't thought it through.
I mean, if you make a classical trolley problem where you have to choose between saving 1 human baby or N puppies, is there a number, N, such that you would save the puppies instead of the baby? The logical consequence of "all life is equal" is that N=2. That's clearly murderous. If you were to make lifespan a factor, and dogs live 1/7th of a human, then N=8. That's still highly objectionable.
I honestly don't know if there's a number where I would start choosing the puppies.. 1 million? Puppycide or one human? Or is that example too extreme? I don't know, but it's interesting to think about.
Now, humorously, having had "pet" mantids before is a great way to eliminate nuisance insects around the house somewhat autonomously. Although it doesn't always quite work the way you may intend (they'll self-relocate or sometimes lose interest in prey items). ;)
I don't see much evidence for a "shaky belief system". Or maybe you're making a specific point about dogs, given that they were bred specifically to "feel like people" to us? Meh. I'm a cat guy.
I'd liked to add that there are aspects of mutualism underlying how much we value dogs. We used to hunt alongside dogs, there exists a special bond between man and dog that does not exist between any other species, to my knowledge. They know our emotions, our smells, our noises, our physiological needs, they are even aware of fragility of our bodies compared to other animals.
Dogs are pretty amazing
I think you're right, dogs' historical utility along with their near human-like qualities have brought them much further along on the scale of "things that are not ok to kill" (towards humans). So perhaps there's a point when an animal becomes similar enough to us that we start viewing it as "one of us." This isn't just cultural, as you point out, but a sort of shared viewpoint of the world.
I'm also curious if size in general has something to do with it. Small animals have less value because we're perceiving killing "less of" something. Most people wouldn't think twice about killing a fly (myself included if it's a deer/horse fly) but would feel bad if they killed a bear that was attacking them, or even stepped on a lizard by accident.
So maybe dogs are a bad example (granted, I inherited the argument from a post up the tree from me), but I still think there's a cultural worth put on various animals.
Funny enough, I was in a catholic school when I was in third grade (9 years old?). I'm not catholic, and wasn't then, so I was always a bit suspicious. One of the teachers was talking about how there's a hierarchy to life. Rocks are at the bottom, then come plants, then animals, then humans, and angels/god on top. I remember, even then, thinking "without rocks, none of this would exist. without plants, no animals/humans could live, and without animals humans would die out." In other words, although we put ourselves at the top of the pyramid (of physical beings), the rest of the world would be just fine if humans disappeared tomorrow. Our existence has no meaning beyond our ability to evolve into better life forms. The point being, we have these odd social ratings for the value of other animals' lives, yet in many respects, our lives are almost worthless with respect the rest of the life on the planet. Our lives have value to us, but in essence we live in a bit of a bubble of self-importance.
I tend to think that lifetimes are measured in lifetimes (relative scale) by various animals. So where a fly might live four of our weeks, to that fly, perhaps it was perceived as a good 60 years time if it was on our scale.
So to me, lifespan doesn't factor into it too much, although perhaps you're right that that is another piece of data used by people to measure an animal's "worth."
I find it much stranger that violence towards farm animals is ok but not pets.
At least there are principled reasons to care less about insects (much less complex nervous system), I can find no principled reason to care more for dogs than pigs.
Whether or not the person posting the argument "animal testing is bad" eats meat doesn't change the question - "should we fatally test on animals."
I'm a bit disappointed that nobody is really engaging this non-sarcastically. A couple are talking about "drawing a line" somewhere but nobody is being allowed to say "all life should fall on the safe side of the line." I think there are interesting arguments for this position but right now HN is being aggressively hostile to that position.
The question is worth considering, I wrote up a detailed answer on why I don't care about insects in a sibling thread.
EDIT: I'm not well placed to argue from hypocrisy, I'm like 90% vegetarian but I still eat meat. Meateaters love taking me down a notch for that one time per week or whatever I eat meat.
I eat meat at every opportunity, but if I were to calculate a number such as yours then I'd be say "65% vegetarian" just due to the volume difference between meat and the rest.
People taking a swing at you is most likely just because you describe yourself as a vegetarian to them even though you're still eating meat (regularly) while in their presence.
> I eat meat at every opportunity, but if I were to calculate a number such as yours then I'd be say "65% vegetarian" just due to the volume difference between meat and the rest.
Most people, who don't try to take my words in the least charitable way possible as you are here, understand just fine what 'mostly vegetarian' means.
I don't describe myself as vegetarian (without qualifiers).
> That's because there's no such thing as 90% vegetarian, it's a binary option which you've re-purposed into a scale.
Words are meant for communicating. Arguing by definition is a losers' game.
Note that meateaters give me more crap than full on vegetarians/vegans. If the issue was really that I'm coopting the word, you'd think it'd be the opposite.
My experience is that, at least among my circles, vegetarians can appreciate that reduced meat consumption = reduced animal suffering and environmental impact, even if you're not 100% pure; it's meateaters, who feel you are trying to take a moral high ground, who will try to take you down.
Actually my problem is probably that I did use to be strictly vegetarian, vegan at one point, for a few years, and slipped back for various reasons. I don't claim it anymore but it's not like I made a public announcement that I am no longer strictly vegetarian.
Well I don't agree at all!
Apart from the fact that large populations can live without meat, I can easily envision a "scavenging farm" where animals are liked after until they die, and only then processed. It wouldn't be as efficient as our farms, but completely possible.
There's simply no way to survive without destroying other life. Even plants kill other living things in self defense (and many plants prey on animals).
Eventually, maybe we'll become effectively plants, creating our food from sunlight, CO2 and minerals. But what about our microbiota?
For the same reason people are more disturbed by terrorists beheading one person whose name and picture accompany the story than they are of a statistic where hundreds of civilians are killed by a dictator's bombing attack.
People are motivated by empathy which only works with identifiable beings. We just can't empathize with statistics or abstractions, as horrifying as that sounds.
Pets are a recent phenomenon (last 100 or so years, and urban). [edit: recent, not common phenomenon]
In rural places animals like cats and dogs where actually useful: guarding, helping with the sheep, killing mice and snakes, and such.
The bonding came from having them around (and having them be useful), not because there was some bizarro artificial distinction between e.g. cows and sheep and cats and dogs.
And in many cultures and/or periods things we now call pets were/are eaten as casually as we eat cows or kale.
No but it addresses the fact that there's no underlying grand principle beyond it all.
Some animals we grew to like more, because they were useful, and we kept them around. That's all.
It's no more strange than caring for some people because they are relatives, and not caring as much (or at all) for other people.
Farmed turkeys can't have sex, they have to be artificially inseminated, I don't know who made them that way if not humans.
It seems pretty normal and not strange at all that I develop stronger feelings for animals I personally bond with.
I don't find it strange at all. I find it strange that the notion of "violence toward insects" is even a thing.
I don't really follow where you're going with the dog example. What kind of comparison is that supposed to be?
Edit to add: Even ants produce antibiotics that they groom on to their bodies to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus on themselves and inside their nests. So I'm going to continue to swat flies and not lose any sleep over it.
My parents used to flip out and kill caterpillars, spiders, etc whenever they saw them. More than once I'd notice one and corral them outside while my parents weren't looking. There's just no point in killing something because it simply exists.
None of this probably matters though.
Humans are also by any measure really.
What a great accident.
It is however amazing that nobody (me included) never thought that this could be a solution to our plastic issues. "It's common knowledge, why waste time thinking about it?"
Digesting the polymer OTOH - that's a bit of a paradigm shift.
EDIT: It just occurred to me that both wax and plastic bag polymers are large chains of carbon with some hydrogen hanging off the edges. Perhaps it should not be so surprising that wax worms can digest that polymer.
EDIT2: Nevermind, that was in the article, I didn't read the whole thing.
https://m.phys.org/news/2014-12-gut-bacteria-worm-degrade-pl...
> Scientists say that the degradation rate is extremely fast compared to other recent discoveries, such as bacteria reported last year to biodegrade some plastics at a rate of just 0.13mg a day.
.13mg of plastic per day per bacterium would be incredible; per kg of bacteria would be not so amazing.
http://www.kidsdiscover.com/quick-reads/penicillin-found-fun...
Isaac Asimov
Imagine yourself coming home with your bicycle and having a massive (250 ug) LSD trip only having experienced it once, pretty scary and interesting at the same time [1].
[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Hofmann#Discovery_of_LS...
[1]: http://www.thegooddrugsguide.com/articles/lsd_accident.htm
Not necessarily, it is a totally subjective experience and very much dependent on the individual and the dosage.
> at most you see some visual stimuli, like blending colors.
This is an incorrect and dangerous statement, the effects of LSD can be very intense and very easily traumatizing, even in a controlled environment. The intensity of the visual hallucinations has considerable variability between individuals and can most certainly include "seeing things" and "talking to objects". This is without considering the possible permanent side effects like HPPD or the serious risks to those predisposed or with a family history of certain psychological disorders.
> People who say that they were hallucinating have never tried it or are lying
Very wrong. I am going to flag your post because it contains serious misinformation that could be dangerous if taken as genuine by someone without accurate knowledge of the risks and effects of LSD.
edit: I am not against LSD usage and think it can be a very enlightening experience, but the glib dismissals of its potential side effects are wrong and dangerous.
I used to trip regularly. Lsd effects can definitely inude hallucinations!
As a matter of fact, not having strong hallucinations was often a reason to drop another tab lol.
A lot of us used to drop acid in college.... Almost everyone tripped balls.
Vitamin C, for whatever reason, seem to intensify some visual aspects. (maybe placebo)
Even if you are an experienced psychonaut, you can get yourself into a bad trip, especially by being paranoid about having a bad trip lol.
That said, Lsd was a very useful thing to have experienced. I learned from mushrooms as well, but by far my deepest experiences have been Salvia divornium. It's so deep, it's not really a recreational drug.... You have to invest, and it can be violently dissociative.
I have (obviously false) recollections of an entire different life from my experiences with Salvia.... But I got insights from those experiences that I would have been unlikely in the extreme to have had without the drug.... And those insights have served me very, very well.
I guess some people get addicted easily.
I think it's best to stay away. But that's me.
Interesting, can you expand on this? First time I hear this. I know someone that told me of a friend of his that hid some LSD at a border crossing close to the body and as a result of the trip, the guy got severe permanent psychatric damage in that he's currently residing in an institution.
I thought he was full of shit, but if what you're saying is true, he might not have been.
Most psychoactive substances may potentiate and escalate some condition, the simplest example would be to get a full cup of strong coffee after a long period of abstinence (if you suffer from anxiety).
In the case of LSD and many other HT2A-receptor agonizing substances I can attest that it has indeed an effect that may result from simple paranoid delusions (I can read what people are thinking of me) to full on panic attacks (They are coming to kill me).
The substance in itself is not what really triggers latent disorders but what stimulates an environment in which a condition may deteriorate very fast, that's not to say that in a controlled, safe environment with the appropriate mindset this may be attenuated or even non existent.
I could digress about anecdotes here, but I don't feel comfortable, so I'll share a link [0] to an irc network where you can probably find someone tripping on LSD right now, just check if the user has |LSD appended to the nickname.
At #drugs people will be glad to talk with you about it, and you may possibly find very helpful information. Just don't do it on #sanctuary or #tripsit as these are there to help people in altered states.
[0]: https://chat.tripsit.me/
It was incredibly scary that it lasted so long and I was so worried he'd never be the same again.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Psychotic_break
> Several types of psychoactive drugs have been shown to correlate with psychotic breaks
It is common knowledge amongst psychiatrists and psychologists, and has been for decades. For most people, no problem. For some people, big problem. Most people that have a psychotic break never fully recover from it either.
I think that one might stand out somewhat since I'd expect most accidental advances to be helpful to humanity. Or maybe I'm just an optimist. :)
So some of these scientists may not have known what their creations were going to be used for.
[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tabun_(nerve_agent)
It's pretty clear that even if insecticide was the beginning there was a pretty clear point in time where it was obvious that this had nothing to do with insects any longer.
Okay, then they'll get someone else to take your work and weaponize it. The bulk of the work would have already been done by then, which is synthesizing the chemical and showing its effects on people.
By your reasoning you can excuse away any behavior. Which of course plenty of scientists and other horrible people tried to do. And then there was the collective amnesia epidemic of 1945.
Shockingly, it's not a black and white world with many layers of gray in between, which is what I was trying to show. That a lot of research can get twisted for evil.
In your earlier post, you claimed there was "no upside". That's patently false, since these started with the ideal of getting rid of pests more efficiently. Yes, there's a point where it turns from this generic research to weaponizing, but that might not be immediately obvious at the time, nor what the repercussions might be 50 years later.
No, the second people start weaponizing your research you have the option to stop participating.
> Shockingly, it's not a black and white world with many layers of gray in between, which is what I was trying to show. That a lot of research can get twisted for evil.
Chemical weapons research is pure evil, I don't doubt that at all.
> In your earlier post, you claimed there was "no upside".
Yep.
> That's patently false, since these started with the ideal of getting rid of pests more efficiently. Yes, there's a point where it turns from this generic research to weaponizing, but that might not be immediately obvious at the time, nor what the repercussions might be 50 years later.
It was obvious within the lifetime of the scientists involved because they were the ones to help weaponize it. And for that there are no excuses.
I really don't understand why you're twisting so much to come up with excuses for these people here, their role and position in all this is pretty well documented. If not for the Germans fear that allies would be able to retaliate in kind that stuff would have been used.
This is one of the best documented era in the history of mankind, there are people who deserve the benefit of the doubt but this particular group isn't one of those.
I want to agree with this, but I'm not certain how I would act if I knew my options where a) continue weaponisation research or b) get shot in the face.
Making a principled stand is only useful when it stands a non-zero chance of accomplishing something.
One could extend this argument to engineers who work for nefarious, privacy-violating ad companies, invasive surveillance...
Basically any powerful/impressive weapon can be justified to have upside as it might reduce further casualties by ending conflict sooner.
And looking at trench warfare, if there had been a way to make it completely unfeasible by being able to "permanently" poison an entire field at a time, perhaps that would have turned out better.
https://books.google.com/books?id=mykDAAAAMBAJ&pg=PA80&lpg=P...
How many random chemicals did scientists accidentally ingest for every artificial sweetener discovered? It must be quite a lot, and many of those must have been quite dangerous.
Would we have artificial sweeteners at all if people practiced decent lab safety?
Could we massively speed up the discovery of future sweeteners and similar things, by intentionally exposing people to as may random chemicals as possible? Ideally after verifying they are at least probably safe in a very small quantity for tasting. I'm guessing that wouldn't be legal.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microwave_oven#Discovery
The caterpillars in the linked article are biodegrading the plastics into non-plastic (fairly quickly). That's the key thing.
The biggest problem with plastic is not with the products that make it into the landfill, where bacteria could be used. The problem is with what happens when they don't make it into a landfill, and they end up as basically permanent pollutants in the water.
There is room for improvement but I'm pretty ok with modern landfills. Methane capture IMO is the biggest lack. It's such a waste to let it pollute the atmosphere (at 30x the GHG potential of CO2) when you can capture it, scrub it and burn it for energy. Google says landfill gases account for about 10% of global GHG emissions.
(That's in North America, probably most of the world has woefully inadequate waste management solutions.)
It's clear there's not enough thought and resources going into preventing environmental problems but IMO landfills are not at the top of the list.
> I've recently move to the Netherlands from the UK and was amazed to discover they don't recycle household metal items
Wikipedia says metal cans are separated from regular trash (at the plant) to be recycled. It also says recycling in handled by municipalities so YMMV.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Recycling_in_the_Netherlands
Regarding your early point, obviously there is a industry built around waste disposal - but the problem is still that we are creating types of waste that are destined for landfill. The fact there is this option to put it in the ground is a barrier to solutions for how we package our products, which chemicals we use, what we actively recycle etc.
Says the person who doesn't have to live near a landfill.
http://www.mountainview.gov/depts/pw/landfill.asp
I only mean to point out that although it may not be "allowed in the present," these problems last a lot longer than it takes for humans to move in to the area, or write new laws.
Events early in Shoreline's history had a problem with the lawn catching fire due to the uncontrolled seepage of methane from under the lawn (as a decay biproduct). Sort of the "everybody-hold-up-your-lighter-for-mood" effect, but uncontrolled.
But sometimes producing new paper must be beneficial.
Then when its filled you put a layer of plastic and soil on the top to stop water from getting in.
Its not perfect, but it seems to be ok. Nothing rots in there since there is hardly any moisture and the off gassing is who knows what (sometimes they burn it, so it has some methane).
There is also the problem that the trash can get spilled all over the environment during storms.
That assumes landfills are hermetically sealed systems, they are not. We have plenty of examples where landfills contaminated the groundwater and with it large swaths of ground. It's an irresponsible practice that's pretty much based on the naive principle of "out of sight out of mind".
If the goal is to recycle it's far more advantageous to actually recycle and not mix all the garbage in a giant mess, just to hide it in some hole in the ground. That makes the job of recycling just that much more difficult because you have to pick all the stuff apart and make sure you got everything out of the ground.
The old "dumps" had this problem. Modern landfills with liners, leachate management, etc. are probably the best way to handle garbage, out of all the possible options. It's simply not possible or even practical to recycle everything.
I also never said anything about recycling everything, but at least putting some effort into recycling would already go a long way.
According to EPA data [1], the majority of municipal waste disposed of in US landfills is made up of organic materials: 29% paper and paperboard, 27% yard trimmings and food scraps. That's 56% of the landfill of which much could be recycled instead of just being dumped, with composting people can even recycle some of that stuff themselves at home and get some quality fertilizer out of it.
The only thing stopping this from happening is the laziness of people who rather want to dump all their garbage into a single bin/bag and be done with it because waste separation is not considered "practical", even tho there are plenty of countries who've practiced it very successfully for years already and as such are leading the "recycling race"[2].
[0]http://www.waterencyclopedia.com/La-Mi/Landfills-Impact-on-G...
[1]https://archive.epa.gov/epawaste/nonhaz/municipal/web/pdf/ms...
[2]https://www.forbes.com/sites/niallmccarthy/2016/03/04/the-co...
They're disgusting.
In Victoria, BC they've taken that buffer around their landfill and built some pretty great mountain bike trails. Whenever I'm out there I always go for a ride at the dump.
As for grinding it, that's a question of whether the space saved by grinding up the wood is worth it versus just digging/finding a bigger hole.
Lignin (wood) and cellulose are pretty tough to break down, but there are things that eat them.
Plastic fundamentally (chemically) is made of the same stuff as wood, just in a different arrangement of atoms, and releases energy when decomposed. So it seems quite reasonable that there would be things that can eat it.
I think the plastic pollution we are seeing right now is a temporary thing - soon enough there will a large enough population of plastic eaters that it will no longer be a problem.
(We should avoid plastics that have chlorine in them though, except where needed. PVC is the most common example of a plastic like this.)
That said, bacteria can evolve pretty fast because of high population sizes and low generation times. In the 50's they found a bacteria that had evolved to digest the synthetic material nylon. I wonder why bacteria haven't evolved to digest plastic yet. Possibly there is some scientific reason that it's inefficient to digest. Maybe we could speed evolution up by dissolving plastic in a liquid first so it's more accessible to them.
And it went on for about 60 Million years which seems an unfathomable timespan.
1: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carboniferous
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carboniferous#Rocks_and_coal
So it wasn't mountains of wood that lay on the ground during the Carboniferous period, it was like, the best mulching job ever. The trees pwned all other species at that time. Can you imagine being a weed trying to grow up through all that bark? You'd have one hell of an up-hill battle!
Long molecule chains in plastics seem like they would be easy. I guess it takes the right blender to chop it up!
I also imagine a small caterpillar-sized blender involved. Now I need a smoothie.
We heavily subsidize both wind power and solar. We even still subsidize gasohol even though it doesn't produce the environmental benefits we first thought that it did.
But we don't subsidize degradable plastic made from corn which isn't used widely because it costs a few cents more than plastic made from oil. That has never made any sense to me.
Meaning: If plastic made from PLA ends up in waterways, the oceans, etc it won't degrade there and actually just breaks down into smaller parts creating the exact same sort of problem as microbeads (except PLA doesn't last nearly as long as other plastics regardless).
The other problem is that bioplastics have lower glass transition temperatures than, say, PET or ABS which is what most plastic products are made from. So you're not going to be using PLA in a car dashboard, for example since it would deform rather quickly on a hot summer's day.
"But there's high-temperature PLA now!" Yes, yes there is. You know how they make it "high temperature"? By adding fossil oil-based chemicals to the polymer. This process results in PLA that leaves residues after degrading. It's similar to "wood fill" or "bronze fill" filament in that a certain percentage of it is PLA whereas the rest is the usual does-not-break-down-ever stuff. Better? Yes. A long-term solution? Not really.
...and for reference, we do subsidize bioplastics to the tune of billions of dollars every year:
https://farm.ewg.org/progdetail.php?fips=00000&progcode=corn
PLA and most other bioplastics are made from corn husks.
"Wait: I thought it was pretty much all made from corn?" Nope! There's a teeny tiny percentage of bioplastics made from algae. Now there's the future!
https://ww2.kqed.org/quest/2014/03/25/farm-waste-fashionista...
The worms can't live in landfills. If you could separate the plastic before landfilling to feed it to worms, then you could just burn whatever separated plastic can't be recycled. (Yes, that releases CO2, but so does having worms and bacteria eat the plastic.) The problem with plastic as waste isn't that it is super-toxic or impossible to destroy. The problem is that it's mixed in with a lot of other kinds of waste. We don't need new ways to destroy polyethylene. We need ways to separate it from mingled waste streams or prevent mingling in the first place.
We already have these ways, they are called waste separation and recycling. As a German, I've been separating my garbage for as long as I can think back:
Plastics, paper, organic waste and whatever remains as residual waste. In addition to that, we have separate bins for glass bottles, if there's no bottle deposit on them.
Residual waste bins are usually the smallest ones, so people are pretty much forced to separate their waste if they don't want their residual waste bin full after just one week.
It's always weird to me when I'm in another country and everybody just throws everything into the same bin, bottles included, just feels so wrong to me at this point.
Why couldn't you? If it's just stained it's not much of an issue after all the food is biodegradable and will just rot on its own from bacteria and insects.
There are some people actually washing out their plastic garbage to prevent bad smells coming from their plastic garbage bag. Imho that's a massive waste of water, just put the garbage bag somewhere where the smell does not bother anybody, the stuff is garbage after all so it's not supposed to smell like roses.
I believe this is something that varies.
> The most frequent hydrocarbon bond is the CH2–CH2, as in PE (Figure S1B). Although the molecular details of wax biodegradation require further investigation, it seems likely that the C–C single bond of these aliphatic compounds is one of the targets of digestion.
Which seems to imply methylene(o) as the byproduct?
Also burning plastic releases more than just CO2:
> The most dangerous emissions can be caused by burning plastics containing organoch- lor-based substances like PVC. When such plastics are burned, harmful quantities of dioxins, a group of highly toxic chemicals are emitted. Dioxins are the most toxic to the human organisms. (i)
(o) https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Methylene_(compound)
(i) http://www.wecf.eu/cms/download/2004-2005/homeburning_plasti...
The article says "The analysis showed the worms transformed the polyethylene into ethylene glycol, representing un-bonded 'monomer' molecules." Methylene itself is an extremely reactive species that cannot be isolated outside of exotic conditions such as trapping in a frozen noble gas matrix.
Ethylene glycol has a short environmental half-life and is oxidized to simple compounds like CO2 and H2O by a variety of processes:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/11302583
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Gordon_Craig/publicatio...
So like yeah it must have to go through some other process after the worms eat it. It sounds like it'll get really complicated.
So it isn't necessary for the worms to live in the landfills. I imagine the idea is to start dropping the pools of the enzyme on the landfill, or something like that.
You realize evolution works in timeframes that are like really really long? On an evolutional timescale 2000 years is pretty much nothing, to us humans it's pretty much our whole modern history of massively polluting this planet.
The pace with which we are changing this planet is way too fast for evolution to keep up with it. If changes to the environment are so fast and so radical then no living thing has time to adapt, they will be extinct before having any chance at adaption.
* almonds
* plastic bags
* bees
RIP the planet.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uglies_series
If they're right about the enzyme then the threat is possible. It's different from organisms that eat wood because we are pretty good at mass producing stuff.
A bacteria making an enzyme that allows it to gain nutrition from plastic would certainly be an interesting problem for humanity. I cannot say if it would be doomsday level or a minor inconvenience, but neither can easily be disregarded because there is no precedent.
Wood is not a good example because nature has had nearly a billion years to figure out an efficient way to reclaim the energy in wood and the closest it got is slow fungal process. This is why when we make wood structures we paint them or treat the wood with fungicides.
Also you always have fluoropolymers to fall back on partially.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ttYlcrA7ys
Not remembering the title off hand though, although it was a good read. Maybe someone else here knows it. :)
On the other hand, modern hard body armor is often a ceramic/polyethylene composite.
We make lots of things from wood which is biodegradable, without real problem.
Isn't this the same as burning some plastic and saying 'plants can eat it now', just without the direct emissions?
In the small scale, it can solve some local problems. But in the larger scale, shouldn't we just bury plastic deep underground? Of convert it to fuel in substitution of further fossil fuel extraction?
Moderately toxic, but breaks down in the air in about 10 days. Used in antifreeze.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethylene_glycol
I've read that if your dog (or child etc) does drink antifreeze or washer fluid, you are supposed to give them vodka as you rush them to the hospital. It will stop the effects of ethylene glycol (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethylene_glycol_poisoning under Antidote section)
I think the real problem with antifreeze is when people drain their radiators at home and then leave the old antifreeze out, either because they're too lazy to put it in a sealed container right away, or because they're letting it evaporate instead of figuring out how to dispose of it properly. Then, usually, some animal comes across it (and is attracted by the smell).
You must be Canadian ;) I'm an expat of sorts and once went on a ski trip (from New Jersey to Mont Tremblant in Quebec) with a friend and his parents in January many years ago.
Long story short, we discovered shortly after hitting an ice storm (and finding the wiper fluid reservoir empty) in upstate New York that the wiper fluid reservoir in the car had a large crack in it such that after filling it would only work for about 5 minutes.
This ended up requiring someone to manually fill a cup with wiper fluid and throw it out the window onto the windshield every few minutes for several hours. That being a terribly inefficient delivery system, we went through many litres in one trip!
Not the most fun road trip I've ever been on, but the skiing was great when we (eventually) got there!
That is probably the best bit.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tineola_bisselliella
It does seem likely to me, however, that the number of insect species capable of eating through plastics and also breaking the plastic molecules down must surely number greater than one.
The levels of abraded plastic in our water have gone up steadily over the past half century. While not so much of an immediate threat as rising CO2 levels, it's still something we'll have to contend with eventually. Not to mention the eyesore that is plastic waste. If they can make this work at industrial scale it will really be something!
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/es504038a
http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/plastic-loving-bact...
http://news.stanford.edu/pr/2015/pr-worms-digest-plastics-09...
Scaling up enzymes ftw! Anyone interested?
IndieBio, $250k seed investment: http://indiebio.co/companies/
https://www.scientificamerican.com/podcast/episode/C8ED057F-...
It generates an enzyme that digests nylon (nylonase).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nylon-eating_bacteria
http://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(17)3...
Range Instructor: "Mr. Johnson, where's your sidearm?
Mr. Johnson: "I'm sorry sir, the caterpillars ate it!"
But seriously folks, this may turn out to be a problem. I already have ants eating the plastic in my house's wiring.
"'Crazy' Ants, New Invasive Species, Destroys Electric Wiring, Unfazed By Conventional Pesticides":
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/06/10/crazy-ants-invasive...
This situation is getting out of hand. We need worm- and insect-resistant plastics, obviously!
Perhaps this could be the new Mothra original story.
a) not create the problem in the first place
b) start creating a solution to the environmental problem you created
A disturbing but effective way to test the hypothesis.