Anyway, I've just completed the free React Fundamentals course on reacttraining.com by Tyler McGinnis. What resource would you recommend to dive deeper with React (learn best practices to make complex web applications)?
Thanks!
I would recommend checking out Egghead.io if you haven't. They've got a lot of courses covering a range of stuff. Specifically, if you want to get into Redux, Dan Abramov's courses [0] [1] are great. Dan is the creator of Redux and a great teacher too. They're meant to be taken in order and they're available for free.
[0] https://egghead.io/courses/getting-started-with-redux
[1] https://egghead.io/courses/building-react-applications-with-...
Edit: I tried previewing that lesson but still can't. It says this lesson is not part of preview; I even deleted my browser cache, didn't work.
I had hit "Save" but I didn't hit "Publish". Oops.