Show HN: Learn Pure React – An Interactive Deep Dive into the Basics of React.js (educative.io)
6 points by dceddia 243 days ago | 6 comments



So if I take this course and want to deploy a React app, will I have to use create react app, or will I have to acquaint myself with webpack?


The course relies on Create React App, and does not delve into deploying to production. CRA does have a "build" command (npm run build) so you can use it to generate files suitable for deployment.


That's great, this should be helpful for people to get up and running with React without getting bogged down by the tools/config. Just my honest feedback though: The lesson "Why Just React" should be a part of the preview. It would be hard for me to pay for the tutorial without that information.

Anyway, I've just completed the free React Fundamentals course on reacttraining.com by Tyler McGinnis. What resource would you recommend to dive deeper with React (learn best practices to make complex web applications)?

Thanks!


Thanks for the feedback - I updated it to make that available for preview.

I would recommend checking out Egghead.io if you haven't. They've got a lot of courses covering a range of stuff. Specifically, if you want to get into Redux, Dan Abramov's courses [0] [1] are great. Dan is the creator of Redux and a great teacher too. They're meant to be taken in order and they're available for free.

[0] https://egghead.io/courses/getting-started-with-redux

[1] https://egghead.io/courses/building-react-applications-with-...


Thank you! I never noticed that these were free courses, I just assumed that they were paid with Egghead pro.

Edit: I tried previewing that lesson but still can't. It says this lesson is not part of preview; I even deleted my browser cache, didn't work.


Sorry about that, and sorry for the delay - it should be available for preview, for real now :)

I had hit "Save" but I didn't hit "Publish". Oops.




