Show HN: Canvas – Simple, Powerful Blog Publishing Platform
github.com
4 points
by
austintoddj
243 days ago
2 comments
fiatjaf
243 days ago
"Spark engagement and reader discussion on your blog with Disqus, the #1 way to build your audience."
See also
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14170041
fiatjaf
243 days ago
That seems beautiful, but why are all blog CMSes out there written in PHP?
