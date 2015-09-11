https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDtsXYG9b9Y
Basically, a couple of guys looking to provoke a reaction, and a cop who interacts with them respectfully and is primarily concerned for everyone's safety.
I wonder how similar the scenario described in the post was to the videos in that playlist...
These guys are a couple of attention seeking jerks.
I am sure police officers can be jerks or even completely criminals, but this guy really seems to be crossing the line of common sense.
Source: the YT channel himself posted https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgnVXppkmzBKfTOwe-KqAJQ/vid...
Look at the case of the murder of Laquan McDonald in Chicago. The lying and stonewalling is a common occurrence. It's not just a few bad apples, it's a bad system that promotes escalation and grants power without accountability.
It took the prosecuting attorney 15 months to charge the Chicago cop (Van Dyke) with first degree murder. And this was long after the family resigned to believe their son was at fault. It took a whistleblower to come forward to start a long figh for the truth.
After the courts forced the police to release the videotape to the family, whereas the City Council immediately votes to give the family $5 million with the agreement to keep the tape private before they even filed a lawsuit. It took someone else getting the video for it to become public and the cop to be charged.
Being annoying or insulting to governmet employees isn't a crime.
Sure, but distracting and harassing law enforcement officers while they are trying to do their job can be grounds for obstruction of justice. It's one thing to record them from a distance, another thing to constantly hurl insults and condescending remarks.
Don't get me wrong, the police in America have serious problems. But this guy seems to be approaching the issue in a bizarrely antagonistic way. I don't know if his arrest is justified but it's definitely not surprising given his behavior.
Because one person (cop or not, doesn't matter) breaking the law over here doesn't in any way justify unreasonable harassment of another person (cop or not) over there?
Let me put it another way, how is this behavior intended to improve policing in America, and do you think it has a chance of doing so?
And any excessive force or mistake that they engage in will be trending on YouTube in under an hour. So you better be damn careful.
And what's the best outcome, huh? They get out on temporary administrative leave? Ha. Go ahead and record the police. They don't care. We on HN don't care. And you won't care after a week.
Anything worth fixing or building takes a tremendous amount of focus and time. This comment makes me sad, as it mirrors general millennial sentiments on civic engagement.
The problem here is lack of reason on either side. People being unreasonable just escalates the unreasonableness on both sides of the equation.
... "Emergency vehicles" such as fire trucks and police vehicles respond to Emergencies. Emergencies are by definition unsafe.
So you could "follow" (from very far behind) -- but it's implied often times that individuals are following closer than permitted in order to provoke a response, or simply without discretion to the publics safety.
Filming should be legal. If there is an interaction occurring, police should have the expectation of being filmed. They should be required to wear body cameras. They should be accountable. But what this guy was doing seems to slip over the line into obstruction.
I can think of a number if situations in a number of jobs I have had were people following me around could have been dangerous (farm hand, concrete work etc).
That said, I am not saying you shouldn't be allowed to folliw police at a safe distance, at a safe speed, recording what you see etc as long as it isn't obvious that they are doing something that temporarily needs to be kept secret.
This is a leading question, which is to say it's not a question that can be answered in a rational way. If one desires removal of choice in the conversation, they may answer it irrationally.
> Look at the case of the murder of Laquan McDonald in Chicago.
The use of a separate case of an individual having choice removed, or individuals in a group removing choice for an individual, applied to the officers involved in this video (and conversation here) is illogical. Just because someone of the group "law enforcement" acts irrationally one place does not mean all will act that way everywhere else.
> Being annoying or insulting to government employees isn't a crime.
When Alex Jones presents his words as truths it is also not a crime. However, while holding the separate goal of being "controversial" and "in your face", the dissonance that is created by such actions is palatable, and akin to a crime of logic or truth. If one attempts to disrupt the arrival of a truth in a given situation, they seek to create additional work for the aggregate to determine truth.
In this case, the officer wanted to know why someone was shining a flashlight (changing colors no less) around in the general vicinity of the stop. The reply was along the lines of "no concern of yours", when in fact it WAS a concern of the officer. In essence, the individuals filming were actively removing choice from the officer to be concerned, speaking for his actions (by implying he was or was going to run plates) and in general acting in a way that would encourage the future event of confrontation. In other words, they are acting in an irrational way to cause further irrationality to occur, when none existed.
I've been kicking around a framework for detecting and describing these types of logical "arguments" which are all verbally spoken or written. In the case of comments on HackerNews, I regularly point out the dissonance in the argument, and attempt to show how these arguments can spread if the irrationality is intended to disrupt, as is done with leading questions that blame using biased arguments.
If we can succeed in proving that this man's behavior is contradictory with what we want for society, then it should follow that the same applies to the police force.
As a similar thought: why do we only allow police to give citations for crimes, instead of allowing anyone to cite anyone for a crime?
Detecting trolls is important, in other words.
Stating it is reasonable that an individual has a right to choose irrationality removes the leading portion of your question which itself is a removal of choice by those who attempt to answer it. Applying rational thinking to answering it reveals an important question to ask ourselves:
> Why is it reasonable for men vested with the authority to enforce the law for the peace of society?
I think it is somewhat rational for individuals of a group to elect a sub-group to make choice for the individuals. In the case of law, which is suppose to be a rational instantiation of future choice for the group, it is the peacekeepers that are responsible for making choice of who is removing choice from other individuals or the group, as a whole.
However, irrational laws and expectations do creep into the group from time to time. Benjamin Franklin once spoke to this by stating, "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."
A corollary to this insight would be: "Those who would give up temporary Rationality, to purchase a little temporary Liberty, deserve neither Rationality nor Liberty."
Edit: Safety equated to Rationality.
Cops routinely exceed their authority and misrepresent the law. I can only provide you hundreds of examples and case studies to substantiate that this group of people routinely act irrationally. Or as I would say, illegally.
These people have an agenda. They need to show the police in the worst light possible, and they don't have time to sit around waiting for news to happen. They have to make the news.
Harassment is a crime, at least in the US.
This applies to everyone, regardless of their employer.
As for the insulting part - sure, that's always a shame.
But what's wrong with following bearers of state power and recording their actions? That's precisely in the spirit of the first amendment.
However, for the recording thing:
In terms of defending-your-right-to-do-it, I will. However, in this case, defending-what-you-do, I'll do that too.
So it's a little different. Although I acknowledge someone's right to insult someone, I assert that it's not particularly good for society. However, for recording police, I both acknowledge their right to do it and assert that it's of global benefit to society.
That's what I was seeing in the video I watched. Dude is a disgrace to activists. Last thing we need is more people acting like that toward police in a way that makes corporate media regularly. Voters would be pushing against police accountability more than dealing with police corruption.
Best this stuff is done in a neutral, polite way from terms used (eg CopWatch vs CopChasers) to how one speaks to the cops (respectfully). Activists need the moral, high ground against the cops when viewers or juries start asking where the problems in a confrontation really started. "And if he acts this way on camera, what might he have said off camera to them?" they'll ask.
anyways, my father's house was just broken into, a few other things happened, and we have enough cops, but stuff still isn't being taken care of, anyways, the most important part is the courage to contest
Incidentally this is my take on the 'shouting Fire in a cinema' issue. Shouting whatever you like shouldn't be a crime, just as firing a gun isn't in itself a crime. Context matters. Deliberately causing a panic is a crime, as is killing a person with a bullet fired from your gun. Intentions matter and even unintentional but negligently caused effects matter.
Yes, the law is muddied, and yes, there are many, many exceptions... most notably those as defined in Terry v Ohio (ie, Terry stops), but even with Terry stops, officers need to have a reasonable suspicion that you're either presently armed, or should be considered dangerous enough to warrant a stop.
It isn't extremism to interpret the law as it is written, and as it is considered by many courts to be valid, that requires police to need at least some mandate to being pulled over (whether a traffic violation, exigent circumstances) more specific than "this guy was black", or "this guy was poor", or what have you.
The problem is that with qualified immunity and deference, we allow the police to get away with a lot of stops that don't even meet the legislative standards we've set, and as we allow these things to continue, from one generation to the next, the standards for what is or isn't a valid stop gets lowered.
TLDR, if a cop pulls you over just because he can, and he cannot formulate a reasonable suspicion, then he has overstepped his boundaries in the eyes of the law, even where that law seemingly has bent over backwards to accommodate arbitrary stops.
And it's backed by the 4th Amendment, which is neither a law nor a rule. It's an acknowledgment of an innate natural right that all human beings have which includes the right to be left alone except when there's reasonable suspicion or probable cause.
I threw the thing in about skin color not because I have any reason to believe you are racist, but because we are talking about cops, who in many areas have been shown to be quite racist, and have been shown to pull persons of color over far more than white people.
Or in other words not be harassed. This is also pretty well covered by the fourth amendment.
Even then, video evidence of police wrongdoing is hardly a guarantee that they'll face any or proportionate consequences. See: the murders of Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Oscar Grant, Jamar Clark, and countless others; oh and of course the assault of Rodney King.
The police were in the neighborhood confronting somebody with a machine gun - not smart to take an action that looks like pointing a gun in a type of situation where one side has decided they need machine guns.
It's not to excuse the behavior of the police..., but if you're pointing something at the police from across the street, it's hard to see the profile of said object...
"It's not to excuse the behavior of the police.."
And yes, your comment is excusing the behavior of the police. Just saying that you didn't just excuse their behavior doesn't mean that you didn't just do exactly that.
"you're stupid if you expect to go to a really shady part of town and not get mugged. If you get mugged, technically, it's not your fault, but you should have seen it coming."
And that's what I think about this guy getting shot. It was less about the police being justified, and more about that person not thinking about the surroundings.
Edit: FWIW I do think the policeman was overzealous.
Unarmed people shot and killed by police last year: 48
It's a touch predicament, but I don't see a universal lack of prudence.
This is one untypical case that makes the news, so you're thinking about optimizing decision making for this case; all the cases where police actually get shot don't.
In war, soliders are required to have an extremely high degree of certainty before opening fire. I think it's pretty safe to hold a higher standard to a police force that is dealing with primarily innocent civilians.
If they don't want to risk their lives, they can find another job. That may sound unfair, but it's more unfair to kill and murder someone who poses no threat.
That applies for business and software in addition to morals...
Ugh. I wish reporters would stop embellishing stories like that with words they don't understand. An AR-15 is not in any sense a "machine gun".
(The National Firearms Act doesn't analyze the tactical utility of the weapon, just whether it fires multiple rounds per trigger pull or is easily converted to do so)
You'll need to cite that. It is not in any jurisdiction I'm aware of considered to be a "machine gun". "Readily converted" is a legal term that is defined by the BATFE, and AR-15s are saleable to the public expressly because they are NOT considered readily convertible to firing multiple rounds.
If they were, they would be barred from regular sale per the 1986 Firearm Owners Protection Act. As an AR-15 does not require a tax stamp, it is not legally considered a machine gun. Nor is it fully automatic, easily converted to fully automatic, nor capable of select fire.
That's the specific part I guess, not "the AR 15".
Once it has been modified to full automatic fire the ease of conversion also isn't relevant.
Regardless, the AR15 is not in any way considered a machine gun until and unless it has been converted to be one.
The weapon in the link had apparently been converted and thus fell under the NFA. I was pointing at the NFA definition and included the broader provision in my summary, I didn't mean to imply that the convertibility would have been an issue in the incident being discussed.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AR-15_variant
I don't know how you American call that, but I'd consider that as war equipment.
An AR-15 is neither an Assault Rifle nor a Machine Gun.
In actuality, an AR-15 is the same as any other semi-automatic rifle in function. It just looks scarier so it's treated different than others. For example, many states list the AR-15 as an "assault weapon" (made up term with no concrete definition) but don't list the Mini-14. They both fire the same round, accept the same magazines, and have the same rate of fire but the Mini-14 typically has a wooden stock which makes it "less scary" to people.
I hate that I have to be a stickler for defined terms, but on the topic of guns there is so much misinformation out there that us gun people try to correct it whenever we can.
The usual definition is quite distinct from the usual definition of machine gun.
> Both require the weapon to be "select fire" which means it can be set to fire more than one round per trigger pull.
Actually, no; the term is "selective fire", and while that's part of the usual definition of an assault rifle (which typically have semiautomatic, burst, and sometimes full-auto modes), it's not for machine gun, and machine guns are quite often full-auto only. An assault rifle also is a weapons that is deisgned to be fired unsupported (though it may also integrate a bipod) and which has a fixed, folding, or telescoping butt stock. While a machine gun may have none of those things, and may be designed to be fired only mounted.
> In actuality, an AR-15 is the same as any other semi-automatic rifle in function.
AR-15 is problematic to categorize, since the original Armalite AR-15 is a selective-fire traditional assault rifle, and other rifles to which that moniker is applied (which is sometimes used as a catch-all for the whole family of variants of that original design, which the US military adopted as the M16 series, and the M4 series) may either also be selective-fire assault rifles or civilian variants of the same design with variations in a few key components that render them semi-auto only.
At the same time, Colt currently markets a subset of it's line of civilian semi-automatic variations of that design as the AR-15 line (which was done after the Federal Assault Weapons ban specifically to take advantage of the AR-15 moniker's association with assault weapons.)
> For example, many states list the AR-15 as an "assault weapon" (made up term with no concrete definition)
Every state that has an "assault weapons" law also gives it concrete definitions. Typically, that's done by identifying both feature sets and a set of named existing weapons which are included (along with any copies or duplicates) regardless of whether they meet the feature sets.
And for the last point I know states have defined the term individually. However the ATF has never issued a letter defining "assault weapon" like they have for other grey area weapon classifications. So it's just a hodgepodge of messy rules random states have (mostly based on cosmetic features).
The rest of your comment is informative and adds to the discussion. Your parent is making a similar point, which you expand on. This last statement you add is can be read as inflammatory. Gun discussions are contentious enough as it is, particularly on the internet, and they all to often derail into all manner of increasingly flamewar topics which are tangential to the story. Can you clarify why you added this?
In most countries, this sort of equipment is definitely classified as war guns. You are prohibited from possessing one, let alone use it.
In the USA, it's more opened, some stuff you can buy, some stuff you can't buy, not sure where this one is. I believe it's being discussed in another thread here.
This has implications on the story. Knowing the kind of weapon and the local norms would give more context about the situation. Expect the police to react differently against a handgun and a military grade assault rifle (not the same type of individual on the other side either).
Judging by the "hundreds of rounds", it might have been modified to automatic or it's an old model.
Most likely not, you can empty 30 round mags in 15 seconds or so.
Maybe we could train police to distinguish between rela guns and from the multitude of other things that people might hold. Maybe we could even give them binoculars or something.
I mean, I can understand arguing that sometimes protective violence is necessary and accepting that tragedies happen. But you're literally taking a side here and saying that police lives are more important than ours. Why?
Several people were pissed off about privacy violations when Google glass was becoming popular. I'm trying to apply the same principle here. Yes, ideally the guy shouldn't have died, but if I have to take sides I'm supporting the cops doing their jobs over the person doing something without full knowledge of the situation. Shoot first, ask later, was a perfectly good response in this situation, IMO.
That demands an immediate assessment of threat. I don't think it's reasonable to suggest that they just needed to wait a bit longer for more/better information to arrive when their current assessment based on the information available at that moment suggested a high risk to themselves or others.
LEO often have to deal with situations where information is imperfect (poor visibility, multiple actors, etc), and make judgement calls about what's the best/safest thing to do in the circumstances. Sometimes they get it wrong, because the information wasn't accurate enough, and sometimes they get it wrong because their training was insufficient or their judgement was flawed.
Clearly if training or poor judgement (or attitude) were factors in taking the wrong action then that should be addressed (and there may be a fair point to be made that in some jurisdictions LEO and their organisations are not held accountable enough for failures there).
And sometimes they get it right, and save the lives of themselves or others because they acted immediately.
Full disclosure: I have LEO family members (Canada), so I recognise I have some obvious bias on the topic.
[edit] looks like 'at night' may not have been correct; not sure where I got that from. I don't think it changes the argument much - information at hand is often imperfect; LEO need to act in some cases regardless of imperfect information due to the level of risk involved.
hmmm
>> I'm supporting the cops doing their jobs over the person doing something without full knowledge of the situation
Sure sounds like you are taking side....
I see this often when people excuse police abuse and over reach. They often claim they "dont want to take sides" or "dont want to defend their actions" but then proceed to defend the actions and/or take the side of the cops.
>>> but if I have to take sides
It's the asymmetry of this morality that horrifies me. I can understand people who think this is a terrible mistake but still sympathize with the officers and don't want to see them punished. But you guys... yikes.
Because LEOs were dead wrong in their immediate assessment of the danger, that means exactly that their actions were unwarranted. When you act upon a false and unwarranted belief, you don't get to say your actions were warranted.
It is very easy to tell what others should have done in a situation that they perceive as life and death.
If they want me to care that they perceive things as life-or-death, they need to adjust their perception. Being scared of your shadow holding a gun and pumping a house full of rounds isn't something I'm going to think is reasonable, even if you were really scared.
Soldiers in literal warzones facing trained adversaries trying to murder them aren't as jumpy as cops in a suburban neighborhood dealing with normal people.
Cops need better trigger discipline.
You should be embarassed of this comment.
>I'd prefer the officers went home to their families.
I'd prefer that unarmed, innocent civilians went home to their families.
At the point these folks thought someone might have a weapon, the prudent thing to do is hold back and carefully plan your next moves. One of the first things would be to verify your suspicions - that there was, in fact, a gun.
They knew going in that folks hold things that can be mistaken for guns. Like phones and a myriad of other things - even during normal activities like running. Protocol should reflect that knowledge and err on the safety of everyone. Things change if there are actual shots fired from that direction, but caution before such time.
(Unless you are sarcastically saying that I must be trying irony.)
If the person is stopped, doesn't die, and can be subject to trial in a court of law, that is a _better_ outcome.
Edit: clarified question.
There are a couple of issues with the idea of, say, aiming at the leg.
* A leg wound may not stop the person.
* A leg wound can be lethal: you can bleed out very quickly if the femoral artery is hit.
* The trajectory of a bullet (and its fragments) once it impacts the body can be very unpredictable: a bullet entering the leg may strike bone and enter the chest cavity.
And all of these assume precise aim under stress. You mention aiming for the heart: police won't generally be aiming for something as small as the heart. Police (and all people using firearms) should receive the best training they can (and likely more and better firearms training than is often available today), but precise aim under stress is no easy task. They may be aiming for the torso (which of course includes the heart), because shots to the torso are generally more effective at stopping a person and it's a relatively large target: shots are more likely to hit and therefore less likely to miss (and hit something else: all bullets land somewhere).
Firearms are deadly force. Police have less-lethal alternatives available as well, and should be trained to use them effectively when it's appropriate to do so. If a police officer resorts to deadly force, the goal should be to stop the person as effectively and quickly as possible.
Perhaps what you meant to communicate is that weapons other than inherently lethal firearms should be deployed?
I understand police should be better trained, and ideally they must shoot to stop vs shoot to kill.
Firearms should not be treated as implements of lethality and nothing but that. Imagine how many police shooting cases we'd see where cop claims he was shooting to wound but 'missed'
Keep guns pointed toward the ground or the air when handling, don't point at things and never point at people.
Only have your hands on the trigger if you are planning to shoot. (Corollary: if someone has hands on trigger, consider that he's gonna shoot.)
P.S. That's what I've seen at European ranges, let's assume they are taking security more seriously than American ones :D
Would you clarify what you understand as the practical, effective difference between the two?
Sure reads like an excuse, Justification and Full throated defense of the police actions to me
"The incident happened Thursday when Sanchez's next-door neighbor, Ben Ledford, was allegedly "firing up to 100 machine gun rounds at a home across the street, killing a dog inside the house," CBS Sacramento reported. Ledford surrendered to police, but officers fired at Sanchez after they saw him stand at the edge of his open garage and extend his hand out with an object—which turned out to be his cell phone, local NBC affiliate KCRA reported."
To put that into perspective: Baltimore, a city of just 620,000 people, had a roughly comparable number of homicides as the entirety of England and Wales, a country of 56 million people.
An example of actual machine guns used would be the rifles used by French citizens to kill over a hundred people in the Bataclan theater (AKMs). They also used hand grenades and high explosive (TATP) suicide belts. In the Charlie Hebdo attacks, besides machine guns they also had an RPG (rocket-propelled grenade).
So, not sure if the news article is necessarily wrong. Clearly there is some prosecutor out there who believes that what Ben Ledford possessed qualified as the definition of a machine gun under California law.
But now I'm really curious to know more specific details about this firearm. Particularly if it was a legally transferable machinegun (legal federally, obviously not in California), or if it was an illegally modified semi-automatic (probably most likely) or a black market gun.
It sure does. We are constantly at war against tyranny and citizen owned guns are one of our best weapons. I don't think any other "developed country" has been democratic as long as we have without lapsing back into tyranny every other century.
2. Off the top of my head, the UK, France, Sweden, etc. have been democratic since at least the end of the 19th century.
No, but can you point to any effective tyrannies where the citizens can freely buy and own guns? It seems as though a universal prerequisite to tyranny is gun control.
> Off the top of my head, the UK, France, Sweden, etc. have been democratic since at least the end of the 19th century.
That's not very long. It turns out that long term democracies are really hard and without constantly reinforcing checks against tyranny, you'll find your country has slipped back into one before you know it. It's happening right now with Turkey.
Look at what's happening in the US right now, despite it being brimming with guns.
If my country is at the point where there's enough popular support for a tyrannical government to take root, things are already lost. In 1989 in Romania not even our generals had the guts to shoot our own citizens, despite being drilled for it during 40 years of very oppressive Communist dictatorships. Why? Because they knew that the government didn't really have popular support.
Your Turkish example isn't fully representative since Turkey hasn't ever had a stable democratic regime for more than ~15 years. Even Atatürk, who was a great man in most regards, was more of a benevolent dictator for life than a fully democratic figure head.
Education is effective. If education is an effective tool to combat alcohol abuse, it can be an effective tool to combat gun abuse as well.
Europe should want guns even more than America. It wasn't that long ago that Germany was blitzkrieging across borders and the citizens were defenseless. It would have never worked in America because as soon as the Germans drove over the border, millions of American civilians (not soldiers) would be pulling out their family rifles and gunning down the German soldiers from every side.
I can give you examples of countries where guns are banned and the governments eventually rode roughshod over the citizens (who couldn't do anything about it): For example, when the Jong-Il family came to power in N. Korea they cracked down extremely heavily on gun ownership to ensure armed uprisings were impossible. It has been an extremely effective measure and now N. Korea has the lowest gun homicide rate in the world.
Headline: CEO of ThinkPenguin is arrested for filming police
Reality: CEO of ThinkPenguin is arrested for disorderly conduct
It's like saying Al Capone was arrested for having too much money. I mean, I guess. In a manner of speaking.
Filming the police isn't (or shouldn't be) illegal in the US, but catch-all laws which are enforced at police discretion make it de facto illegal where police decide it is.
I think of you're accusing him of making up a different scenario here, you'd need to have some evidence which wasn't presented.
The existence of the state is reason enough - that's the whole point of the first amendment protections for the press.
Edit: Hey -> He
"I was essentially arrested for filming a police checkpoint in Manchester, New Hampshire"
I don't want to defend the police, but that sounds like there is a lot of information missing here. Why was he filming the police? What did other people do at/to/near the checkpoint? Was he alone or part of a group or even a mob?
Why would this be relevant?
> What did other people do at/to/near the checkpoint?
Same as above: Why would this be relevant?
> Was he alone or part of a group or even a mob?
Could be relevant.
Read other posts here about this person being a "cop chaser".
http://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Police/Police-Log
Police lost that benefit a loooooong time ago. Respect is earned; covering up bad behavior and criminal activities is a reputation that deserves scrutiny and suspicion. They can regain the benefit of the doubt only after their reputation is free of blatant murdering innocents, officers that engage in criminal acts are reliably prosecuted, and the culture that encourages escalating confrontations to violence is fixed.
> put their lives on the line
Police work isn't particularly dangerous compared to many other jobs. It's not even in the top 10.
Regardless, modern police culture encourages pushing all of the danger onto other people when they treat everyone as if they were violent.
> keep people safe
That's not always the case. Police incite a lot of unnecessary violence. Also, the SCOTUS has ruled that Police do not have a duty to actually prevent anything. They usually show up afterwords and write reports/etc. Generalizations are problematic; obviously some people do try to keep people safe, but reality is more complicated.
Yes we trust the police, but we'd like to verify they respect the law they swore to uphold, and that illegal behavior be dealt with due process.
They don't. Most I've met did it for the money, power, and prestige. Or it was a family thing. Whereas, those three things aren't given to convenience store clerks in high-risk areas ensuring people (including cops) get gas or food in the middle of the night. The respect you give certainly isn't a merit thing since it just goes to a few positions in the workforce that operate at high risk.
As a CEO he just associated his company with poor decision making.
If this guy has a lawyer, he should consider listening to them.
But IANAL, so who knows.
I don't know anything about this issue, to be clear. But the fact that you personally don't like to see stories about police misconduct doesn't seem like a very good reason for finger-wagging at those who experience it.
(Sorry I upset you, btw.)
You don't really see what a system is made of until you stress it: filming police is one way to stress the LEO system. It's an unfortunate reality that it often does not produce good results.
I was definitely one of those people until recently, and it unfortunately took an incident I was directly involved in to change my mind, now when I hear someone else's story about police harassment/abuse, I put the burden on the police to explain why it was justified, not on the victim as to why it wasn't. It took a long time for me to have this POV, I expect it will take others who haven't had first-hand experience with bad law enforcement a long time too :/
I have gone on at length about the issues with our militarized police agencies in other threads. We have turned cops into soldiers, and soldiers need an enemy, which fosters an 'us vs them' attitude. It is a major issue (one of several) that certainly needs to be addressed.
These 'CopChaser' folks are only looking to antagonize. Rather than improving the situation, they are feeding in to the "us vs them" mindset (despite that, in most of their interactions, they are the ones who come away looking like jerks (while patting themselves on the back the whole time)).
I was really just responding to the parent realizing the generally pro-LE attitude, which I do think extends beyond this thread, for the reasons I stated, in part.
I didn't mean it as a way of excusing the OP of the videos.
At the same time, if the OP didn't do anything illegal, they shouldn't have been arrested, even if it's "annoying." If this kind of thing interferes with the police, there should be some legal precedent set before you get thrown in jail for it (maybe there is, if so, hooray!)
edit: the shade of your text is getting lighter, to be clear – I upvoted your comment, it was completely reasonable.
I've never had a bad experience with a cop: I'm as almost privileged as it can come demographically. I just know that they are not always acting in your own best interests. History teaches us about power and the abuses thereof: and I read a lot of history.
Demanding the cops be impartial is in opposition to giving them latitude to be jerks to jerks. We demand our police be impartial. It's part of their training.
The best cop is the one who acts the same to the polite citizen and the jackass citizen: no favoritism. It's a justice system, which is blind.
The guy in question would probably receive more sympathy if he went to one of the places in the US where police corruption and brutality is known to be a real issue.
The phone OS would provide specific services to keep such an app ready to launch at any moment, so it doesn't even need to be loaded from flash storage, and give it the ability to let the user set overrides on normal preferences like WiFi/cell signal to enable location services as soon as it starts, etc.
Elsewhere on the technology fronts, we need lower energy consumption for selectable lower-quality video and audio, to enable constant audio recording, and video when the phone detects the camera is out of a pocket/purse. Then the "...but you don't know what happened in the seconds leading up to the start of the video..." defense falls apart as non-HD-but-acceptable-quality-for-admissible-evidence becomes a matter of course. Some automatic rotation to save space, hook up to social media like Twitter to detect geographical hotspots of controversy to, or other measures to try to stymie gaming the rotation.
In the US specifically, but also elsewhere where it applies, we also need legislative overrides on two-party consent recording rules: any official, in any capacity, unless explicitly named in a national security letter or similar, receiving or benefiting from any public funding, is subject to one-party consent recording rules.
A gag order preventing the public from seeing your evidence would really hurt your case. :(
Much better to deal with it as calmly and professionally as possible. The worst thing you can do around a heckler is react. ;)
The cop is calm and professional, despite the antagonizing behavior of the "CopChasers".
Emphasis mine. What happened exactly? There's more context gone unmentioned and he knows it. All one-sided stories sound open-and-shut.
Does the person being ticketed have no rights in this situation? I think I'd be pretty upset at the reporter if they got all up in my business like this.
Reporting on people being charged with a crime is not just legal, it is extremely common. Also, I'm pretty sure you don't have any right to privacy when you're out in public.
It is not "your" business, according to the law. It's an event occurring in public and is everybody's business.
I don't think so. Let people sort their business out themselves.
There's quite a bit of indecent, perfectly legal activity which will often result in illegal abuse of authority. For example: Standing on a street corner yelling "cops are pigs, fuck the police" is both somewhat indecent and entirely legal and well protected by the first amendment.
Engage in such behavior and there are good odds you will become the subject of an illegal abuse of power.
We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14184277 and marked it off-topic.
Some US citizens are routinely armed, so the potential for lethal harm is much greater in any scenario.
US domestic policy has encouraged the police to be at war (vs crime, drugs etc).
US domestic policy has encouraged a criminalization of large amounts of petty stuff (truancy / three strikes policies) which encourages this.
This all encourages a us vs them attitude in police forces, where the police are fighting a 'war' against citizens.
US police are highly trained to stop a criminal with force, and rarely focus on de-escalation.
US police are rarely funded and motivated to make a visible presence beyond arrest etc, and don't perform much of a community role afaict.
Almost any civilian action (e.g. filming police / protests) encourages the 'us vs them' attitude and encourages police to close ranks.
I think this has the largest part of the blame, even though I agree with a lot of the rest you wrote too.
I live in the UK. We called the police in conjunction with an ongoing assault near our house. About five minutes later there were at least 8 police officers on the scene, slowly and calmly surrounding the suspect. Nobody ever raised a hand, and he quickly surrendered.
It always stands out to me in stark contrast whenever I see reports about US police.
Once I was taking a guy home, plus a couple of his friends. He lived in a housing complex. I got surrounded by cops with guns and drug dogs. They insisted that it was a crack-infested area (public housing) and they found out, "white people do it too". I was let go, but I don't know what happened afterwards.
Another time - I'm not even sure why I was pulled over. I was sitting in a park and a park employee told me the park was closed and I had to leave. Nevermind the dude and his son looking in the telescope or the sign saying it was closed a couple hours later in the evening. Anyhow, I eventually left and had the guy following closely, flashing his headlights behind me. Not knowing the park well, I ran over a small patch of grass. But I left. A little down the road, I was pulled over and surrounded by cops, guns drawn. I still have no clue why this was the case. They pulled the person I was with out and talked to them seperately, but in the end let us go.
My ex tried to commit suicide. One of the cops told me it was part my fault, commented on my messy house, swore there was a meth lab there, and wanted to search my house. The ex wound up being schizo-affective, and years later I still hate that cop.
I've never quite understood this stuff. I suppose racism had a bit to do with it, as I've never really cared what color skin someone had, but it doesn't explain the last story. The worst thing I did back then was smoke pot. I've never even had a speeding ticket nor been in a fistfight. Ever.
In stark contrast, I've had my bags searched coming back to Norway from Amsterdam and got treated like a person. I've never been so relaxed around a cop. It was weird. And I don't feel like a target as much here like I did in the states.
IMO, if you are not able to shrug off people exercising their rights even if it bothers you you are unfit of being a police officer. Or any civil servant for that matter.
Protests are extremely volatile environments, and often a small number of people in them are there to cause trouble.
Protestors often equivocate attacking the government as attacking the police (sometimes reasonsably, as the police are effectively a state instrument). It's quite difficult not to create an us versus them attitude when some people in a protest are throwing projectiles.
On the other hand, non-military people these days are not as well trained and are hence are more likely to shoot.
[1] http://www.radiolab.org/story/shots-fired-part-1/
However, I do agree that in Europe you don't feel threatened at all by them, and that doesn't seem to be true in the States.
There seems to be a trend in the US to treat everyone like criminals by default, while in Europe until they think you've done something wrong they're extremely nice (as they should).
Although you were downvoted, it would be interesting to understand why that is. For sure the fact that anyone Police stop could have a gun has something to do with it.
It's been that way for a long time. My dad worked at a prison for many years. To him, everyone was suspicious as hell: murderers, rapists, drug addicts/dealers, thieves, or (especially) sexual predators. None mutually exclusive, either.
I'm guessing he was down-voted for the language, not the meaning.
We need a culture transplant, and I don't see how that happens. Cops should not be soldiers or gang members, but they act like a combination of both.
Actually, more like gang members with a 900-lb-gorrila for a sugar daddy - they get military weapons, but in many cases are incompetent to use them properly, let alone having disciplined teamwork.
I keep trying to think of tactics to encourage peeling the good cops away from the bad ones, and can't think of a way that works. And how we have the Feds throwing out consent decrees and basically telling the worst of them "have fun".
It is a depressing situation.
- fear: probably because of the high likelyhood of gun ownership, the assumption is that they may get shot at anytime so they go out of their way to establish control of the situation in an overbearing way.
- poor training regarding conflict de-escalation. This is probaly due to the previous point.
- poor checks and balances. If accused of anything, there must be irrefutable proof of wrongdoing on their end or judges will always side with them. There's not much of an independent agency to ensure police compliance with the law.
Edit: as requested, my point of comparison is police in Australia and the UK.
Lots of cops go a career without using their firearm (while on duty).
I don't know what your point of comparison is, so I don't know how to respond directly. How about that being a cop is less dangerous than being a fisherman, truck driver or garbage collector[1]?
I bet you will find a correlation between the rankings on this list and those of police brutality.
That's the price paid for right to bear arms.
Are US police at a relatively much higher risk of encountering an armed suspect than police in countries with less firearms? Hell yes! Is that rate of encounters "high". Nope.
Therefore, according to the statement you yourself agreed with, that cost is "relatively much higher" in the USA.
I don't think minuscule incremental improvements to officer safety justify assuming every encounter will escalate.
That is the difference in how many guns there are among the population.
My position is that police feeling nervous about guns shouldn't factor into their rules of engagement, because the statistics show that violent encounters are extremely rare. I don't want to mischaracterize your position so I'll leave you to make a comparable statement if you want.
There's 600-700 thousand sworn officers in the US. Assume they interact with 1 person per day each (they aren't on duty everyday, they probably interact with more people than that on duty days). So it's easily in the ballpark of 200 million encounters each year. There's less than 200 officers killed in the line of duty each year.
You are sort of saying that the police are aggressive because they don't want to die. I'm saying that (given the statistics for the US) they shouldn't have much leeway to let that feeling influence their actions.
2. The statistics of a cop being shot are after they have done all the preventative steps of avoidance, pre emptive aggression and assertion of authority. The relevant question would be, what if cops would always enter a situation calmly trying to de escalate the situation, without clear instructions to "get out of the car" or "drop on the floor" and without guns drawn. What would the rate of cop shootings be then? Suppose it goes up to 1 in 5,000. Would you as a cop be ok with such chances?
3. The trade offs are being tested all the time here and there, and the institutions usually react by erring on the side of cop safety every time something happens or could happen. Perception of fear leads to extra training to "take control of the situation" given that anyone could be armed. My point was: now multiply the 5,000 by 100 and we are back to 500,000 which can have huge policy implications and make cops institutionally nicer. That would change the NORM. Which you can see across the board - I made a prediction that amount of ranged weapons per capita in a population is going to be strongly correlated with police brutality.
In general, if you interfere with the police (even if you disagree with whatever it is they're doing) you can expect some trouble. I will be the first to acknowledge that sometimes the police (especially small town cops) can get a little too full of their own authority and take it too far.
On the other hand, their job is to keep the community safe, and save for the very worst cops (which are in the minority), they take the job seriously. There is (and should be) a pretty high bar to harassing or interfering with the police.
Video recording of encounters with authority is the single-best hope we have to resolve the political turmoil caused by the perception (not necessarily the reality) of widespread abuse. As Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said: "sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants".[1]
The post gives very little information about what actually happened, so I'm interested in why you made that leap.
> On the other hand, their job is to keep the community safe, and save for the very worst cops (which are in the minority), they take the job seriously. There is (and should be) a pretty high bar to harassing or interfering with the police.
US police shoot and kill very many more citizens that other police forces. Why is that?
It's not just because citizens are armed: unarmed US citizens are also far more likely to be killed than EU citizens.
This is debatable at best.
US police officers aren't bad people, they're just poorly trained and held to very low standards of accountability. They do bad things because they're operating in a system that incentivises them to do bad things.
Nice quote. Can you recommend some reading on this topic?
