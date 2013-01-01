Ask HN: What smartphone would you recommend with superb battery life?

As the title suggests, I'm in the market for a new smartphone and the sole thing I care about is battery life. I currently have a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, I unplug it at 08:00 with 100% and find by 10:00-12:00 the battery is already significantly drained ~50-70% remaining. It's quite unacceptable and I can honestly say if I don't charge it throughout the day it will die around 15:00-16:00. I've had the device for two years and what I've learned most is that I'm NOT buying another Samsung. The amount of irremovable bloatware, including the f*cking Facebook app I NEVER use is irritating. Something with a microSD card slot would be nice, removable battery too, obviously it'd be cool to have a fingerprint scanner but it's definitely not necessary. I would love to hear what the HN crowd recommends, I'm willing to do a lot (i.e. ditch the phone contract, purchase from Amazon/Ebay etc.) to ensure I have a good lasting phone I'm not going to regret in 3 months.