Show HN: Live Twitter Sentiment Analysis for #GE2017
(
xavkearney.com
)
3 points
by
DizzyEwok
243 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
adamwoodetc
243 days ago
> The results are only based on the tweets posted in the last few seconds, hence the sometimes dramatic variation that you may see.
This thing is going to be wild to watch during the televised debates.
DizzyEwok
243 days ago
That was the plan!
