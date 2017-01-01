Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Live Twitter Sentiment Analysis for #GE2017 (xavkearney.com)
3 points by DizzyEwok 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



> The results are only based on the tweets posted in the last few seconds, hence the sometimes dramatic variation that you may see.

This thing is going to be wild to watch during the televised debates.


That was the plan!




