Ask HN: What do you hate/dislike the most about your favourite prog language?
Javascript: lack of stability caused by rapidly changing ecosystem.


Python: Less than graceful 2->3 transition. Making things fast and making things obvious is often at odds with each other.


C++: compiler errors thrown from heavily templated code

Python: incompatibility between 2 & 3, especially next( )


Erlang: the general disinterest of Ericsson and the hapless stewardship​ of Erlang Solutions.


Python: the GIL.




