Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: What do you hate/dislike the most about your favourite prog language?
3 points
by
carlmungz
243 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
5 comments
tchaffee
243 days ago
Javascript: lack of stability caused by rapidly changing ecosystem.
dagw
243 days ago
Python: Less than graceful 2->3 transition. Making things fast and making things obvious is often at odds with each other.
osullivj
243 days ago
C++: compiler errors thrown from heavily templated code
Python: incompatibility between 2 & 3, especially next( )
im_down_w_otp
243 days ago
Erlang: the general disinterest of Ericsson and the hapless stewardship of Erlang Solutions.
twobyfour
242 days ago
Python: the GIL.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: