Inspiration for game designers (neat epic fantasy art dump on Imgur) (imgur.com)
10 points by CerealCooler 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



Whoever dumped these on imgur should show a little respect for the original artists and attach proper credits.


Well, I'm not the OP behind this dump — just saw it and decided to share it here. But I agree, sources would make that post a lot better.




