Inspiration for game designers (neat epic fantasy art dump on Imgur)
imgur.com
mvindahl
243 days ago
Whoever dumped these on imgur should show a little respect for the original artists and attach proper credits.
CerealCooler
233 days ago
Well, I'm not the OP behind this dump — just saw it and decided to share it here. But I agree, sources would make that post a lot better.
