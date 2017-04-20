A message to our Bose Connect App customers
April 20, 2017
We understand the nature of Class Action lawsuits. And we’ll fight the inflammatory, misleading allegations made against us through the legal system.
For now, we want to talk directly to you.
Nothing is more important to us than your trust. We work tirelessly to earn and keep it, and have for over 50 years. That’s never changed, and never will. In the Bose Connect App, we don’t wiretap your communications, we don’t sell your information, and we don’t use anything we collect to identify you – or anyone else – by name.
If there’s anything else we think you should know, you’ll hear it straight from us.
April 23, 2017
We told you you’d hear things straight from us. We’ve answered your questions when they’ve come in, but when news stories repeat misleading information from a class action lawsuit, we have to repeat our response to clarify. So we’re going to share with everyone what we’ve shared with those of you who’ve contacted us directly, and what we’ve shared more broadly to correct the record.
First, our privacy policy can be found on the Connect App. You’ll find that the Connect App collects standard things to make your experience, and our products, better -- like device information, app performance, and app and product usage. That includes information about songs playing on the device, volume played, and other usage data.
But you have to be using the Connect App with your Bose product for that to happen. You can use every Bose Bluetooth product without the Connect App.
For as long as we’re hearing from you, you’ll keep hearing from us. And we’ll keep posting additional information that you haven’t asked us about, too.
It was instantly denied (..."not following review guidelines...")
Edit: mine has been instantly published and I see another from 2 days ago that also cites concerns. I wonder if it will be removed.
"Zak is seeking millions of dollars of damages for buyers of headphones and speakers"
who would hypothetically get said millions? This doesn't seem to be a class action.
You have to be able to prove consent. "Controllers should also implement mechanisms to ensure that personal data is only processed when necessary for each specific purpose." It will be interesting to see which type of cumbersome consent forms we are going to have to go through when this comes into effect.
I knew that OS X has a lot of cloud interaction and phones home often... but it's staggering just how often and to how many addresses and protocols this is. I mean every minute or so it's doing something it probably doesn't have to.
It makes me wonder how safe VPNs are. I don't think they're safe at all seeing all this side traffic going out concurrently.
How do you mean? If you're worried about traffic outside of your VPN software locally on your machine you can put the VPN client in your router or get a dedicated VPN gateway.
Or are you referring to potential locally sourced personally identifiable data leaking over VPN to be sold by vendors? That one is tougher, other than don't have those services installed or run those OS:es.
I use Little Snitch on my laptop, but haven't ever found an equivalent for mobile devices.