Ask HN: Do you get paid in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies?
1 point by Donmario 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 3 comments
If yes, what's the reason behind it?



I work with a very talented developer who lives in Venezuela. I pay him in bitcoin because that is literally the cheapest and fastest way to get him paid.


I don't get paid in BTC. I don't think the tax office in my country would accept payments made in BTC.


I do if that cryptocurrencies are as easy as concrete currency.




