Ask HN: Do you get paid in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies?
1 point
by
Donmario
243 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
If yes, what's the reason behind it?
sheraz
243 days ago
I work with a very talented developer who lives in Venezuela. I pay him in bitcoin because that is literally the cheapest and fastest way to get him paid.
DBX12
243 days ago
I don't get paid in BTC. I don't think the tax office in my country would accept payments made in BTC.
unix
243 days ago
I do if that cryptocurrencies are as easy as concrete currency.
