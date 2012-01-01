3 points by louprado 418 days ago | parent [-] | on: Life in Technicolor – One month wearing color blin...
While many of us are not "color-blind", we are all color challenged. This is because we only have three cone-types, assuming you aren't a tetrachromat.
I had a thought experiment: Suppose you breakup visible light into six bands. You then create two filters based on these bands. One filter would pass only bands 1, 3, and 5. The other filter would pass bands 2, 4, and 6.
Now suppose you put one filter over your left eye and the other filter over your right. Over time, could you learn to see the world in hexachromatic color ?
Of course, colour temperature is very different from truly splitting spectral bands. Should have thought of that!
I wonder if wearing those glasses out and about would give you the kind of enhanced vision described in this article.
All the 3D cinemas I've ever been to use RealD, which uses circular polarity, rather than colour to separate the images for the 2 eyes, so I've never experienced the Dolby glasses
That said, I think I've come around to the idea that we could see multiple signals. I could probably identify "right-brightness" & "left-brightness" as separate from "right-desaturation" & "left-desaturation". But can I also separate those from "right-CCW-hue-rotation"? Can I pair it with "right-greenness/blueness/redness" in a way that I am gaining a full independent channel of information? Maybe it's like 2.2 channels worth. :P
I guess I shouldn't speculate at all; it's easy to be misled in hypotheses about perception.
Actually I don't think it was night vision I think maybe it was to see UV light.
Maybe I only dreamed this not read about it I tend to do that sometimes.
edit: It was vitamin A2 and it was for night vision actual IR not to see in the dark but to see IR light. http://www.popsci.com/article/diy/can-we-hack-our-vision-see...
Carrots/Vitamin A were credited with the RAF shooting down enemy planes in WWII - Apparently a cover story for radar.
The closed eye will be bluer, the open redder. My own theory (backed up by nothing but a hunch) is that the closed eye adjusts its white-balance to compensate for the red light coming through the eyelid by becoming bluer.
It is noticeable when lying down and looking at a white ceiling and alternatively closing and opening each eye.
I wondered if it is inherent to the eye, or the conditioning of the eyes at that moment in time. For example, will my right eye always see more bluish and the left eye more reddish? Or does this depend on the fact that I am laying down in my bedroom where the light enters from the window that is to the right of me, and desensitized one of my eyes to some wavelengths.
I wonder if you could combine the two to give even more spectral resolution?
They do touch on expanding this by splitting all 3 photopigments, but that would be a much more challenging filter to make.
I was thinking that an active display could add more resolution by adding some time-dependent dimension to colors. Say, "high" reds/blues/greens would pulse quickly and "low" ones would pulse slowly... sort of a fourier transform aspect going on that could get you some scalar gradability rather than a straight up "left blue" vs "right blue" contrast.
It's all really cool though regardless.
You can even see in their sample images that blues become different shades of teal.
That said, it's pretty similar technology to those color-blindness correction glasses [1] -- just filters that accentuate the distinctions between colors you could already see. From a philosophical perspective, it's probably not going to be emergently perceived as a whole new color "dimension", but rather just an augmentation to your preexisting experience.
I do think these kinds of small tools will be a key, but subtle part of AR in the future. I would certainly take a pair myself. I always like wearing polarized sunglasses because you can perceive the extra information of which materials are polarizing or dichroic.
Did it take long to get your mind to 'get' it? Did the effect fade? What polarization filters did you use?
That Cyanistes Caeruleus sensitivity graph is beautiful, even without the fourth cone.
Though, it was fine for exploration, for longer exposure it was "blinking" and overstimulating.
Filter #2 was custom-made. Not sure if that's orderable in small quantities outside of academia. But you could try to find a filter that fit their "naive approach", which would be simple bandstop (aka "reject" or "notch") filter that blocks approx 450-510nm. Just looking around the same retailer, maybe something between these two ([2] & [3]) might suffice for experimenting? Ideally it would fit that range precisely AND have a rather absolute cutoff. I have no idea if that kind of arbitrary range selection is available to one-off buyers, I'm just a fan of color theory. :P
The issue with the naive approach is that it skews the white balance of the results a bit by affecting the M&L cone stimulus as well, but that's a lesser issue for playing around with the idea.
I guess having passive tech is better in a lot of (most) applications.
