Interview with Frank and Beverley Herbert (1969) (sinanvural.com)
Kind of irritating that the missing page is where the sandworm lifecycle discussion starts..

On that topic, one of several things I'd have loved to quiz FH on: was he aware of 1962 research on cannibalistic memory transmission in planaria (flatworms)? [1] The Duniverse-relevant combination of transmissible RNA-based memory (thought plausible at the time) and ... worms is suggestive!

1: https://news.google.com/newspapers?id=BrgeAAAAIBAJ&%20sjid=R...




