On that topic, one of several things I'd have loved to quiz FH on: was he aware of 1962 research on cannibalistic memory transmission in planaria (flatworms)? [1] The Duniverse-relevant combination of transmissible RNA-based memory (thought plausible at the time) and ... worms is suggestive!
1: https://news.google.com/newspapers?id=BrgeAAAAIBAJ&%20sjid=R...
