Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Leftism Fails at Basic Economic Incentives
(
medium.com
)
2 points
by
_bearMountain
243 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
3 comments
_bearMountain
235 days ago
Follow up article: Misunderstanding Economics — The “All Or Nothing” Fallacy.
https://medium.com/@unlocking/misunderstanding-economics-the...
wahern
243 days ago
Coefficient of elasticity. It's fundamental to understanding how incentives work. It's also something you learn in Econ 101 or from any basic economic textbook. This guy clearly hasn't bothered to do his homework.
_bearMountain
243 days ago
(% change var A)/(% change var B). Are you saying this proves or disproves something? Please elaborate.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search: