|Ask HN: What GUI tool do you use for PostgreSQL administration?
3 points by enraged_camel 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 5 comments
|I was a long-time user of pgAdmin 3. Unfortunately, it is no longer supported and all active development is now done on pgAdmin 4.
The problem with pgAdmin 4 is that it is garbage. The developers seem to have abandoned native applications in favor of a web-based approach, which makes it slow, clunky and really annoying to use. Even the natively installed versions seem to simply be wrappers around a web client. It also has some severe bugs, such as horizontal scrolling not working, which makes me doubt how much testing really goes into the thing (major concern for a tool used to administer databases).
So I'm looking for an alternative. Requirements:
Thanks in advance.
- Free (although I'm open to paying for quality)
- Has native MacOS and Ubuntu versions
- Actively developed
