Ask HN: What GUI tool do you use for PostgreSQL administration?

I was a long-time user of pgAdmin 3. Unfortunately, it is no longer supported and all active development is now done on pgAdmin 4. The problem with pgAdmin 4 is that it is garbage. The developers seem to have abandoned native applications in favor of a web-based approach, which makes it slow, clunky and really annoying to use. Even the natively installed versions seem to simply be wrappers around a web client. It also has some severe bugs, such as horizontal scrolling not working, which makes me doubt how much testing really goes into the thing (major concern for a tool used to administer databases). So I'm looking for an alternative. Requirements: - Free (although I'm open to paying for quality) - Has native MacOS and Ubuntu versions - Actively developed Thanks in advance.