Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What GUI tool do you use for PostgreSQL administration?
3 points by enraged_camel 243 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 5 comments
I was a long-time user of pgAdmin 3. Unfortunately, it is no longer supported and all active development is now done on pgAdmin 4.

The problem with pgAdmin 4 is that it is garbage. The developers seem to have abandoned native applications in favor of a web-based approach, which makes it slow, clunky and really annoying to use. Even the natively installed versions seem to simply be wrappers around a web client. It also has some severe bugs, such as horizontal scrolling not working, which makes me doubt how much testing really goes into the thing (major concern for a tool used to administer databases).

So I'm looking for an alternative. Requirements:

  - Free (although I'm open to paying for quality)
  - Has native MacOS and Ubuntu versions
  - Actively developed
Thanks in advance.



Navicat.

Not free, not really updated too often. Maybe a little overpriced, but found nothing better.


Postico, Postgres


usql Github project that is cross platform SQL Go based client. It's native because its a terminal based application! :D


Postico.


postico, but its for mac




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: