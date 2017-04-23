Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Jack Ma Sees Decades of Pain as Internet Upends Older Economy
(
bloomberg.com
)
7 points
by
eplanit
241 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
intended
241 days ago
Rule of thumb- anytime people resort to "education Will solve this", they are resorting to a non solution.
Education/retraining doesn't happen at the rate, at the scale, or in the time people need it to.
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Education/retraining doesn't happen at the rate, at the scale, or in the time people need it to.