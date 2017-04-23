Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Jack Ma Sees Decades of Pain as Internet Upends Older Economy (bloomberg.com)
7 points by eplanit 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



Rule of thumb- anytime people resort to "education Will solve this", they are resorting to a non solution.

Education/retraining doesn't happen at the rate, at the scale, or in the time people need it to.




