Can Grade-Skipping Close the STEM Gender Gap?
theatlantic.com
robtkiller
241 days ago
The gender gap in general is a complicated subject. Pushing gifted young women to skip grades in order to 'have it all' seems like well intentioned but perhaps misguided. Does anyone else think that adding pressure to women to skip grades is a bit of a double standard?
