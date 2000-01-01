If Harvard or Yale start publicly accepting that a proportion of their students simply paid their way in, then this knowledge shifts from being an implicit understanding/public secret to one that is publicly acknowledged and widely publicized.
If the names of those who bought places are publicly announced, then this dries up the pool of future 'donors' because the signalling effect disappears when everyone knows how you got in. Conversely, if they keep the names anonymous, this demeans the value of the degree for everyone, because people will then cast their aspersions on all future ivy league grads.
Were they actually on "friendly-terms"? How did he "press further"?
I have to doubt the premise of this article:
> I also quoted administrators at Jared’s high school, who described him as a less than stellar student and expressed dismay at Harvard’s decision.
Why would an an administrator comment on an individual student? What reason do we have to trust such an individual?
Harvard honors is a system where all students, being above average, can maintain that above average feeling.
