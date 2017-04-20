Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Apple needs to improve the image stabilization on live photos. I like live photos a lot now, but I had disabled them until I discovered Google's Motion Stills app.


( iOS only :( https://get.google.com/motionstills/ )


Live Photos are an iOS only feature, so that makes sense.

Closest thing is Smartburst, which can turn the series of photos into an animated GIF on the Google Camera app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.and...


Yeah, this is a feature I've been using and enjoying since they added it a while back. I was under the impression that Google created the iOS "Motion Stills" app to add similar functionality to Apple's built-in Live Photos and turn then into stabilized animated GIFs so you can get them off your iPhone in a more widely supported format.


Pretty aweful UX. No way to filter only videos. Seems like an app released for someone to get a promo.

Also no android version seems quality folks just seems like another app that won't survive till the next year


> No way to filter only videos

It only shows live photos in Motion Stills, not just any photo/video.

> Seems like an app released for someone to get a promo

Anything to substantiate this claim?

The announcement blog post clearly shows it's because of their research into video stabilisation that this app came about as a result - https://research.googleblog.com/2016/06/motion-stills-create...

> Also no android version

Does Android support the Apple Live Photo format?


Thanks for mentioning this app. I didn't know it existed and it works really well.


Interesting - I like the shaky nature of it. I think it genuinely adds to the experience. Motion stills are nice but I don't feel like live photos should be polished, it feels better with the quality issues.


The Windows Phone app allowed you to select areas to loop, would attempt a seamless loop and did stabilization. Pity Microsoft never ported it away from that platform.


Is this why Apple won't allow WebM on iOS? It's like they want to pull the web apart, stick it behind a private API, then sell it back to you piece by piece.

What is this even supposed to be beyond webm/gifv anyways?


> Is this why Apple won't allow WebM on iOS?

No. That doesn't even make sense. WebM is a video format, it competes with h.264/h.265.

Further it's incorrect that they don't allow webm, what they don't is implement and support it — I assume because they already have hardware-accelerated codecs which they're invested in and thus have little use for webm — third-party video players can support webm just fine (VLC supports it AFAIK)

> What is this even supposed to be beyond webm/gifv anyways?

It's metadata-information on a picture, the main media is a regular photograph (in full quality) and the "live" part is surrounding information (in lower video-level quality) and really quite nice, it provides a loop of live context (the "live" video is 1.5s before and after) for the picture.

There's nothing special at the technical level, it's just a video file next to or embedded in the picture file.


>No. That doesn't even make sense. WebM is a video format, it competes with h.264/h.265.

Yes, it makes plenty of sense. If WebM were available on iOS, this new "feature" would not exist. There would be a million 3rd party apps already doing this. Apple simply wants to lock things down purely for profit.

>It's metadata-information on a picture, the main media is a regular photograph (in full quality) and the "live" part is surrounding information (in lower video-level quality) and really quite nice, it provides a loop of live context (the "live" video is 1.5s before and after) for the picture.

You've just described WebM


> Yes, it makes plenty of sense. If WebM were available on iOS, this new "feature" would not exist.

It would exist in the exact same way. Again, webm is a video codec, it competes with h.264/h.265 which is only a sub-component of a "live photo".

> There would be a million 3rd party apps already doing this.

There could already be a million 3rd party apps doing this using h.264. Hell there could already have been a million 3rd party apps doing this before 2015.

Yet there are not.

> You've just described WebM

Only if you are either completely addled or thoroughly dishonest.


The main reason they don't allow WebM is because only H.264/H.265 are hardware accelerated on iOS devices.


Sure, but this just rephrases the question as "Why don't they implement hardware-accelerated WebM?".


Which can then be converted to "Why would they implement hardware-accelerated WebM, what is the value proposition for Apple?"

Keep in mind that you need enough value gain for them to invest the engineering and silicon in hardware webm decoding rather than everything else they're doing.


>The main reason they don't allow WebM is because only H.264/H.265 are hardware accelerated on iOS devices.

And the only reason they don't support VP8/VP9 is because they can't lock it down like H.264. It's the same reason webGL support in iOS Safari took forever. Apple didn't like the idea of developers being able to create and distribute really advanced hardware accelerated 3D games on the iPhone outside of the official app store ecosystem. They need to support open standards for the sake of developers.


The two things you cited are completely unrelated.

edit: the parent replied to me but deleted their post by the time I finished my response; since I spent the time to write it, I guess I'll put it here:

> My point is that Apple repeatedly resists open web standards for the sake of maintaining their walled garden. This new 'feature' is just another example of that.

> What is this even supposed to be beyond webm/gifv anyways?

WebM is a standard for video.

"gifv" is not a standard or even a format; it's just what imgur puts in their URLs for pages that play looping silent videos, simulating the GIF experience. You can only watch "gifv" on imgur, though of course any site can play a looping silent video.

"Live Photos" is a broadly similar concept to "gifv", in the sense that both are basically just a proprietary brand for a basic UI on top of a video player, not anything with deep technical content. However, the UX is somewhat different. Live Photos combine a high-resolution photo with a lower-quality video, and the video doesn't play until you mouse over. (The actual photo and video are just JPG and MP4, respectively.)

In theory, the idea of treating a photo-video pair like a photo could be standardized, but it's not any less standard than gifv, and at least when it comes to display on websites (as opposed to, e.g., photo gallery apps), it's a simple enough concept that there doesn't seem to be much benefit in standardization. Apple released a small bit of code, for anyone to use on their own website, to do the job of drawing the UI and transitioning between the photo and video; of course, this is implemented on top of open web standards. Not sure why you want to crucify them over that.


The lack of webm support is one of the most annoying things about iOS safari. I'm willing to sacrifice a bit of battery life for a modern open codec!


Is the answer here then to use a third-party browser, like Chrome?


No, because non-jailbroken iOS does not allow alternative browser engines so Chrome/iOS is just a shell around a native webview.


Direct link to Apple demo - https://developer.apple.com/live-photos/


Could just be my browser, but it doesn't seem to play very nicely for me ( Firefox on debian jessie ).

First time I tried to hover, it didn't do anything at all, I think it might have still been loading ( or waiting to load the 'live' version until I hover over ).

When I got it to actually go 'live' they didn't seem smooth at all, stuff was jumping all over the place. Though, after watching them both fully, repeat playbacks seemed fine.

didn't get either of these issues in chrome on the same machine.


You have to hover on the 'Live' icon in the top right.

Works fine in Safari :)

Edit: Can confirm it's very twitchy and jumpy in Firefox on macOS. The photo and video switches place every few hundred milliseconds.


Looks jumpy then blurry on a Pixel XL in Chrome. Not at all something I would want to embed. I'm guessing it looks better on iPhone and/or desktop.


Similar in mobile safari, most recent iOS version (10.3.1). They seemed very jumpy, not like my own live photos on my phone.


I'm seeing the same in Mobile Safari though it works normally in Safari on a Mac.


I'm experiencing the same jumpy Live Photos on Firefox for iOS. Latest version of both iOS and Firefox.


Is it only for mobile? Doesn't work on Chrome for desktop (at least not on mac anyway). I'm guessing it's supposed to animate?


I had an issue as well, but realized the Chrome extension 'Disable HTML5 Autoplay' was the culprit.


Mouse over the 'Live' box and it'll play.


Tried that. Clicked on it a bunch, too. Disabled ad blockers for good measure, even.


Works just fine on Chrome from my Mac.


A JS framework to... run play() on a video tag when you tap on it. If this was released by anyone other than Apple it would be mocked to death.


Actually, to transition between a photo and a video when you hover over a specific-looking badge, which is also animated to show loading progress.

It's not a huge piece of code, but if the question is how much code you need to put in a npm module to justify its existence… well, it's a lot bigger than left-pad!


Live Photos pose another problem for me – peer mockery. Here how it goes:

— Press on the pic and it moves. It's magic. It even starts half a second before the press.

— OMG it looks like journals in Harry Potter!!! Send the Gif to me!

— Nope, can't, not a Gif

— What!? Hahaha! So you neither have proper earphones nor a way to back up your Live photos!?

I bought the iPhone 7 for the secure enclave and for Tim's standoff against the FBI, and Safari's reading mode is a bonus against ads, but the social standing of owning an iPhone is not what it used to be...


GIFs are too heavily compressed, with too few colors, etc.

Pretty much all iOS apps support live photos; you can iMessage them; you can even download apps to get the video file or convert it to a GIF.


GIFs are too heavily compressed, with too few colors, etc.

Technically GIFs can have as many colors as you like. Each frame can have its own 256 color palette, and any transparent pixels are left the color of the pixel from the previous frame, so you can build up a full color image over time. This is silly and you'd never actually do it, but still, it is possible.

Technical explanation and demo: https://notes.tweakblogs.net/blog/8712/high-color-gif-images...


I've been wondering how that's done for some time now - thanks for pointing me/us in the direction of that article!


"GIF" on web forums these days usually (thanks to gfycat and friends) means "WebM". So just do that: send me a WebM of that live photo.

Oh, that's right, iOS doesn't even support WebM let alone let you export Live Photos as WebM (or MP4 for that matter). That you need a third-party app to share Live Photos with anything other than another iOS device is pretty shameful.


You can send it as a gif in whatsapp.


You can share live photos as a gif or video on whatsapp and maybe other apps.


> So you neither have proper earphones

How is this argument not dead yet…


.. because Apple is still shipping phones without a headphone socket?


and MacBooks with no floppydrive


not "still" but "already". They also include headphones in the box. And they also include adapter for those willing to use non-bt non-lightning headphones.


I played around with this, but had some trouble removing the audio stream from the MOV file using ffmpeg. There's a third data stream in the file, and ffmpeg doesn't know how to handle it, so it either gets removed or replaced with dummy data. The javascript framework seems to need this third stream to work, which is pretty annoying...

I'd love to do something with this, but without a simple (and preferably scriptable) way to remove the audio I probably won't...


Safari has 3DTouch aka ForceTouch APIs but this doesn't seem to be using it. Weird


It's pretty bad that this one works halfway on iOS Safari: https://imgur.com/a/3P7hD

As you can see, the text selection pop up is visible while playing the Live Photo.


Okay, so what differentiates a Live Photo from a jpg&webm combo? It does have a proprietary format or it is saved as a zip?


Ah, you see, a HTML5 video tag with a webm and `poster` image doesn't have the blurry transition when switching between the still image and the video as well as when looping the video. Also of course iOS doesn't support WebM and HTML5 video on iOS is not intended to be used for anything other than full-screen videos because Apple knows best and actually supporting HTML5 media properly would ruin performance (as would supporting WebM without the same optimisations Apple made for H.264).

Also of course Live Photos are totally different because they're from Apple, not based on any of those cruddy and boring "open standards".

--

But to be serious for a moment: the main difference is that iOS treats them as a thing (unlike a plain "video plus image" combo), so the entire user experience surrounding them is different from recording to sharing them. And technically the still image is higher res whereas the video is lower res (with video+image the image is generally a still frame so res tends to be the same).


Very choppy on Android Chrome Browser running on an LG V20


apple trying to steal imgur's thunder i see


Next up: You can now get Stories on all Apple iCloud connected platforms!


What differentiates a Live Photo from a GIF?

What exactly is an Apple site?


Live Photos combine two things: the 3s video capture (1.5s before and 1.5s after you take the picture) at relatively low resolution, and the actual photo that is taken at full camera resolution. GIFs are missing the latter, and are more flexible in terms of length and what have you. This particular presentation also sticks to Apple's standard presentation of Live Photos: as a static high-res photo with an encircled play button (in some cases including the world LIVE) that triggers the associated low-res video.

EDIT: No idea what you're asking about re: an Apple site. This is Apple releasing JS to make it easy to display a Live Photo on any site.


Thanks for clarifying.

The Apple site question was me thinking that the API was part of some sort of web front-end that only Apple users were privy to, if you will.


You should probably be asking what differentiates it from a video file. GIF is horrible - it's limited to 256 colors, and it sucks at compression compared to MP4, let alone HEVC.


Nobody coming up with these GIF killers gets what made GIF popular - it's simple as hell. A gif will play on anything, and you can easily save it the same way you'd save a photo. Life's good.

Now try to save a gif on Twitter without resorting to scripts or developer tools. Try to right click and save an Imgur gifv, then upload that back to imgur again.

GIFs are simple. You save an image file. You're done. Video is complex. You can't just have an mp4 (well, x264) file because that's patent-troubled. You can't just have a webm file because that's not supported by Apple devices.

Even these live photos are difficult. You need to add Apple JavaScript to your page, and the live photos themselves are made up of two files:

>Your Live Photo will be stored as a pair of files: a JPG file and a MOV file.

Yeah, GIF itself is a bad format, but simplicity is why it's still around.


It's not simplicity. It's browser support. PNG wasn't around until it was supported by most browsers, even if it's simple format. You can't find BMP now in web, it was replaced by PNG (or JPEG). GIFs will be replaced by proper video files, when support will be good. They are not more complex than GIFs from the user perspective.


I agree with your points about gifs.

However I don't think apple ever intended Live Photos to be a replacement for gifs. They're just a fun little feature that works well within the context of taking photos with a cell camera.


>> However I don't think apple ever intended Live Photos to be a replacement for gifs. They're just a fun little feature...

Respectfully, I don't think Apple makes fun little business decisions either.


'The sum is greater than its parts'.

There are lots of fun little features in iOS.


> You can't just have an mp4 (well, x264) file because that's patent-troubled.

This was true of gif until the mid 2000s, well after it became popular.


Only because gifs got a headstart in a time content creators mostly weren't aware of the patent situation. There was a huge push for a replacement once the situation became widely known. Gifs only had a massive renaissance _after_ the patent expired.


While GIF was gaining popularity as a video format (YTMND and all) in 2004 when the patents expired, I think it was later that it really exploded, with sites like Reddit appearing, and social media gaining steam in general.


> Yeah, GIF itself is a bad format, but simplicity is why it's still around.

Is it still around? Vast majority of "GIFs" from gfycat and imgur are now served as MP4. I rarely encounter GIFs anymore.


GIFs seem to be alive and well on Tumblr, to say the least.


Tumblr-compressed GIFs look pretty unwell to me.


Could this be a sign that Apple is beginning to 'get' web services? Their new maps in 3d is industry leading, but is missing a web api, and you still need an AppleId to view it.


Apple 'gets' web services. They run some of the largest web services platforms in the world i.e. iCloud, Messages, iTunes Store, Apple Online Store.

They just choose not to release an advertising supported Maps platform because (a) advertising goes against their strong privacy/security message and (b) it doesn't offer anything unique or valuable to the market. To be honest I don't think they would've even gone into Maps if Google hadn't played hard ball during the iPhone 1 days.


Somewhat related...what does Apple have in their data centers?

I'm curious if they run their own sort of hackintoshes for the density of racked servers. Or if they run some other OS, or just shelves of Pros?


They're a Linux-heavy shop and, judging from the recruiter pings I get, a lot of Mesos.


I've accidentally hit a error or 2 on their website over the years. Backend linux all the way, I think mostly redhat / centOS given the JBOSS errors.

Anyone can feel free to correct me.


If you search around their job site you'll find jobs with RHEL and Ubuntu as keywords


None of that is the web though. Why can't the open up Apple Maps and the App Store so you can browse it on a laptop (and initiate remote app installs like with Google Play)? That has nothing to do with ads.


What do you mean? I've got Maps on my laptop right here: http://i.imgur.com/6AeugdX.png

If you're asking why they don't open them up to non-macOS computers, that's Apple's long-standing strategy of making the software part of the selling point of the hardware.


What are you talking about ?

iCloud, iTunes Store and Apple Online Store all have public facing web sites. And web services does not mean web sites. It means having APIs exposed (internally or externally) over web protocols i.e. HTTP which they all do.

And you can use Apple Maps on a laptop. Just that it has to be a Mac.


While I'm not interested in getting into a semantic argument around something arbitrary like what "getting the web" means, unless I'm missing something (which is absolutely possible!) I don't think it's fair to compare the Apple App Store (https://itunes.apple.com/us/genre/ios/id36?mt=8) to the Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps?hl=en). One of these is clearly baked for the web, and one of these is not.

Also, as an aside, if I have missed something and there is a better app store experience for Apple please let me know - I just chose the top result searching for "Apple App Store".


Apple optimizes their app stores for devices that are able to actually install these apps. I don't think it's as convoluted as you seem to think it is. I have one Apple device (MBA) and I have never agreed to the iTunes TOS and never opened it. I have no interest in the App Store except when nagged for updates. Homebrew and SSH to my linux desktop fulfill my needs, and after 4+ years I get ~6hrs battery life.

The web has really gone down hill, and one thing I actually like about Apple is they embrace more of the internet than just the web/advertising.


"Apple optimizes their app stores for devices that are able to actually install these apps."

Right, yes, we agree on that. And I don't find anything at all convoluted about it, I'm not sure why you would think that - there is nothing particularly complex about any of this.

My only point is that, in my personal opinion, it's a far nicer experience to explore apps for potential install on an Android phone, via the play store website, then it is for an Apple phone, via this...listing page - when you're not on the device itself. It's possible I'm simply in the minority here but when I'm chilling on the couch thinking I need a new (insert application here), I'd rather use the screen with more real estate.

Re: your battery life...cool?


People who use Apple products generally use Apple full stack.

They'd open the App Store on their iPad, browse for an app, and iCloud will install it across all their devices.


As a user of Apple products, I'm saying that this isn't always true.


> Homebrew and SSH to my linux desktop fulfill my needs, and after 4+ years I get ~6hrs battery life.

Possibly unrelated, but did you find a way around having to install XCode before being able to install Homebrew?


You can install just the command line tools of xcode:

  xcode-select --install
Not sure if you mean is it possible without those as well.


It's possible to download and install the Xcode command line tools independently from Xcode itself.


> is a better app store experience for Apple please let me know

It's definitely no Google Play Store, but as a general App Store search alternative I like https://fnd.io/ as it's a bit more web friendly. Unfortunately, you still need to jump into the App Store/iTunes to actually download anything.


Apple doesn't care about running in other platforms unless it's for profit, so Web technologies are very low priority.

As for services, their iTunes platform is really 1950s technology, but it works.

I don't know how a company that makes the world's most used Internet service in transactions per second (Apple Push Notifications Service), which works very well, may be "bad".


A lot of "modern" web tech first went live on iPhone: CSS animations/transforms, canvas, etc.


A quick Google search for apple live photo patent produced this article[1] from back in January. Patent description here[2].

Seriously sounds like Apple is posturing to reap some buku royalties if this proprietary method gains traction.

[1] https://www.appleworld.today/blog/2017/1/19/apples-dynamic-c...

[2] https://www.google.com/patents/US20170017616


This concern plus the fact that the license they use is by no means a common OS license. I also think that is a way to make some side cash but live photos didn't take that much over in the popular culture.


Yeah, sure, the richest company in the world is going after your petty money with this.


I definitely didn't suggest average broke-ass Joe. I was thinking more along the lines of media/news websites whose developers haphazardly leverage the format without considering patent implications.


Sure thing...


> buku

Just so you know, the actual spelling is beaucoup.


* Non-innovative, existing technology, presented as a breakthroughc by Apple

* Stupid patent, demonstrating once again the insanely broken to death patent system

* Proprietary technology used for an animated GIF

* Top on hacker news


* Snarky comment written by someone that doesn't even seem to understand what a live photo is (hint: it's not a GIF replacement)




