The API I used to classify the tweets isn't totally accurate (50% of the time it works every time), but it's still pretty fun seeing the tweets on a map with a rough sentiment. The link directly below is Austin's Sweet and Sour.
http://52.36.131.248:3000/
https://github.com/amend/austins-sweet-and-sour
thought I would share that usually I associate yellow with happy and red with angry.
The API I used to classify the tweets isn't totally accurate (50% of the time it works every time), but it's still pretty fun seeing the tweets on a map with a rough sentiment. The link directly below is Austin's Sweet and Sour.
http://52.36.131.248:3000/
https://github.com/amend/austins-sweet-and-sour