Show HN: Happy tweets are red, sad are blue, neutral are green (52.36.131.248)
9 points by amend 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 7 comments



Here's another side project from a couple years ago. It's called Austin's Sweet and Sour. Tweets from the Austin area are overlaid on a map of Austin with the their sentiment classified. Happy tweets show up as red, sad as blue, and neutral as green. Hover over the markers to see the tweet.

The API I used to classify the tweets isn't totally accurate (50% of the time it works every time), but it's still pretty fun seeing the tweets on a map with a rough sentiment. The link directly below is Austin's Sweet and Sour.

http://52.36.131.248:3000/

https://github.com/amend/austins-sweet-and-sour


Really cool project. Out of curiosity, what made you choose red for happy?


It was a while ago so I don't remember. But if I had to guess, probably bc hearts are red and they're associated with liking things online


really cool!

thought I would share that usually I associate yellow with happy and red with angry.


Yeah, that makes sense since smiley faces are yellow and red is traditionally an angrey color. Maybe I should have done that.


Hah, this is a great idea. It'd be really interesting to see a timelapse of a specific area/event over time.


Nice!




