Improving the world's most popular functional language: Excel (2003) (microsoft.com)
Tomte 241 days ago



Thanks: this paper was new to me. As well as being the most popular functional programming system, Excel is also the most popular end user dev platform. I agree that Excel needs a mechanism for reusability, but IMHO that should be a better way of connecting entire workbooks than the current linking approach.


Dump VBA for C# or Python or something. VBA is trash.




