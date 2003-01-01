Hacker News
Improving the world's most popular functional language: Excel (2003)
(
microsoft.com
)
2 points
by
Tomte
241 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
2 comments
osullivj
240 days ago
Thanks: this paper was new to me. As well as being the most popular functional programming system, Excel is also the most popular end user dev platform. I agree that Excel needs a mechanism for reusability, but IMHO that should be a better way of connecting entire workbooks than the current linking approach.
gigatexal
241 days ago
Dump VBA for C# or Python or something. VBA is trash.
