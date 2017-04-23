Also in my experience, places that can hire talent tend to get to be picky and can look for folks which have the general skills (which they interview for) but also can look specifically for people that already have experience with <specific material> so they write that into their descriptions.
In neither case does it make sense to write a description that asks for skills that require subjective self-assessment, since people who don't know what they are doing also have no ability to accurately self-assess. In neither case does it make sense to look for generic skills and train for specific ones when you can just acquire specific ones.
Conversely, there's no way for the organizations to put an honest signal into a job posting that distinguishes them as one or the other class of organization above; anyone can (and probably will) say "we only hire the best", "our product(s) are high-quality" or "we take engineering seriously".
There's too much money to be made as it is, with e.g. the average enterprise IT team or the average startup, software teams don't generally have to be both effective and efficient with their labor, just maybe or the other if either.
I want to stay in my toolset and do things I'm especially experienced with and good at.. there is, for me, a significant difference between using Unity3D and Unreal or making 2D games versus 3D games. Sure, I could move to other domains but I would be less effective (at first).
I feel like this is a false problem with a few valid points that are blown way out of proportion.
While we should certainly be open to new ideas, I think there is too much of a tendency to completely ignore the medium. Imagine if we did physical construction like this. Since building construction analogies are often used to describe software development, we can get a really good idea of what's wrong with neglecting the medium.
Here[1], a UX designer ponders why we can't "deprecate" door handles, and asks why we can't simply rip out all load bearing door frames, which would incur great expensive and compromise structural integrity, all in service of removing a feature nobody wanted removed.
[1] https://ux.stackexchange.com/questions/60287/why-don-t-we-re...
Software is missing a layer of people that role of the Architect provides. They are used more like your lawyer - acting as an advisor and agent on your behalf in your best interest. And allowed to make certain kinds of decisions for you when you are not present (ask to see the contract first!). It just so happens that there is a 'creative' step at the beginning.
I wouldn't spec (which is a written doc accompanying the drawings) which brand of steel is used, only the size (W10x44 36ksi). And I don't spec what brand of concrete is used (4" 2500 psi on WWM and #5 rebar on 4" crushed rock on top of a VB, maybe the color and finish if it's fancy). I do spec that it's a brick wall, some steel columns, and the use of bar joists for the membrane roof. I would spec where and how your fire alarms and exit signs are placed due to codes, and I would determine the maximum building volume that could be put on site. And certainly have some details on how to work with seismic-related or energy conservation issues such as the R= value of insulation.
But it's up to the General Contractor to submit to the architect during construction - and sometimes provide an 'Alternate bid' during the bidding phase that all of these details get worked out. In other words, after the design is completed but before construction (and finance) has begun. That's when the Software engineer says, 'Hey, let's use Python and Django' to build this - it meets or exceeds all the constraints and fits in the budget.
Also in my experience, places that can hire talent tend to get to be picky and can look for folks which have the general skills (which they interview for) but also can look specifically for people that already have experience with <specific material> so they write that into their descriptions.
In neither case does it make sense to write a description that asks for skills that require subjective self-assessment, since people who don't know what they are doing also have no ability to accurately self-assess. In neither case does it make sense to look for generic skills and train for specific ones when you can just acquire specific ones.
Conversely, there's no way for the organizations to put an honest signal into a job posting that distinguishes them as one or the other class of organization above; anyone can (and probably will) say "we only hire the best", "our product(s) are high-quality" or "we take engineering seriously".
There's too much money to be made as it is, with e.g. the average enterprise IT team or the average startup, software teams don't generally have to be both effective and efficient with their labor, just maybe or the other if either.