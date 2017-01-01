Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
10 Breakthrough Technologies 2017 – MIT Technology Review (technologyreview.com)
Regarding the quantum computer article:

I can't imagine what kind of problems these machines will eventually address. I am reminded of when the Commodore 64 hobby computer came out. "What in the world," I wondered, "would require 64 K of ram?" 64 K was clearly excessive.

Comparing what computers can do now to my pathetic failure to anticipate what they might do someday suggests just how fantastic the future is going to be compared to now.




