I can't imagine what kind of problems these machines will eventually address. I am reminded of when the Commodore 64 hobby computer came out. "What in the world," I wondered, "would require 64 K of ram?" 64 K was clearly excessive.
Comparing what computers can do now to my pathetic failure to anticipate what they might do someday suggests just how fantastic the future is going to be compared to now.
