Ask HN: What are some reliable sources on nutrition?
Ask HN: What are some reliable sources on nutrition?



I assume you're talking about what to eat, and not necessarily nutrition science. And I'd argue there are none, which is why the whole thing is a mess. I had a really smart coworker announce he was going on a week-long juice cleanse and I had to spit out my drink.

Lots of nutritional advice in America is suspect because someone is marketing a product. And the Old Country ways of eating are either lost in the New World, or don't work sometimes because we've switched from manual labor to desk jobs. And on top of that, are you trying to optimise for athletic performance, longevity, or are you just enjoying life?

(I don't think those three are necessarily mutually exclusive, but I do wonder about the modern obsession of over-optimisation.)


I use the following 3 sources:

- https://examine.com (each article is well sourced)

- Canadian Government: http://www.hc-sc.gc.ca/fn-an/food-guide-aliment/index-eng.ph...

- US Government: https://health.gov/dietaryguidelines/ (I'm more skeptical of USDA's https://www.nutrition.gov/)


.edu and .gov sites are typically considered the gold standard for nutrition information. But your question is incredibly broad. What, exactly, are you looking for? Eating guidelines? Nutrient content?

There are lots of different dietary protocols (keto, vegan, etc etc) that various people swear by. So, your question is simply too broad to answer with more than very broad guidelines about what kind of website to look for when searching.


Since becoming vegan, I learned you really have to focus on nutrition, because there are important nutrients in eggs, dairy, and meat that aren't in all kinds of vegetables/fruits. If you don't stay on top of this, it's easy to become malnourished on a vegan diet.

One of my main go-to databases has become nutritiondata.com, which gives overviews of the nutrition information in pretty impressive detail on just about any dish or ingredient you can imagine.


Examine.com and wikipedia are my go-to sources.

I also really like Rhonda Patrick's Youtube channel.

If you get regular blood panels, you can usually find what you're deficient in and adjust your diet accordingly.

Cronometer is great for tracking micronutrient intake.

In general though, Michael Pollan's advice is usually enough. "Eat food. Mostly plants. Not too much."


Authority Nutrition ( https://www.authoritynutrition.com ) is a good website for nutritional information and they even cite their sources.


http://efficiencyiseverything.com/calorie-per-dollar-list/


Matt Fitzgerald "diet cults" book is an interesting read on the world of diets and nutrition


http://lpi.oregonstate.edu/mic


Eat meat. Drink water.

https://zerocarbzen.com


Would love to see their TSH blood tests.


https://www.reddit.com/r/zerocarb/comments/4qlmch/thyroid_an...

https://www.reddit.com/r/keto/comments/4929yx/can_keto_induc...


Examine.com


For suppliments: Examine.com


The Tim Ferris book "4 Hour Body" will introduce you to a whole world of reliable ideas. Also, Joe Rogan talking to Dr. Julie Kedzie, which you can find by googling his podcast.


What makes you think those authors are trustworthy and reliable? Especially Ferris.




