Ask HN: What's the smartest decision you made in life?
There are sometimes in life when we end up on a path that take us to places we can't imagine. What path did you take?



The decision at about age 13 that no one would care about my job as much as I did. I lived in a town where aerospace booms and busts occurred often enough that I realized I should ultimately work for myself.




