You and your research (virginia.edu)
This has been submitted and discussed many, many times, but even if you seen it before I strongly recommend reading it, and reading it carefully.

And don't read it passively - read it actively. Don't just think "That's interesting" - think to yourself:

Can I translate this into my context and my situation? Can I use this information, these thoughts, these musing, and this advice to make me better at what I do?

My suspicion is that if you work at this, you can gain a lot from it.

On the other hand, you could just skim it and move on.

What will you do?




