Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Plivo DNS issue (docs.google.com)
4 points by shrey-sinha 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



This is EFFING me right now. I use their python lib and since it completely wraps requests I can't change to their IP addy. http://www.downforeveryoneorjustme.com/plivo.com says its up, but I can't get to their page.

I too have had issues with upstream DNS that have rendered my app unreachable from specific geographic areas.

Super hard to troubleshoot since it usually works for me and http://www.downforeveryoneorjustme.com/ is not helpful.

The only workaround I have found is to VPN to another geographic location that is working.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: