I too have had issues with upstream DNS that have rendered my app unreachable from specific geographic areas.
Super hard to troubleshoot since it usually works for me and http://www.downforeveryoneorjustme.com/ is not helpful.
The only workaround I have found is to VPN to another geographic location that is working.
