Currently the most active game built on top of the engine is FOnline: Reloaded. http://www.fonline-reloaded.net/
As I write this it has 100 people online. Not as active as the FOnline community was 8 years ago, but it's not abandoned yet.
There are also a bunch of other FOnline games, a selection of them and their status can be seen at https://fonline-status.ru/en/
For development resources there's http://fodev.net/ & https://xp-dev.com/sc/76003/HEAD/
Also, commits that say "F*ck this shit" don't build confidence in a project. :)
It was very upsetting that Van Buren [0] was not actually the expected Fallout 3, I very much prefer the pure isometric turn-based system instead of the hybrid that was subsequently developed by Bethesda.
Hope this project reaches a high-quality stable release so that the community is able to create great storylines and mods based on it.
[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Van_Buren_(video_game)
The combat system is one of the worst things I've seen in games in a while, with a nonsensical "try to hold your hand" progression that makes little sense.
That and most characters are completely not memorable and the game has maybe 10-20% of the charm the original Fallout games had.
What I'd give for an open source Fallout 3/NV with some kind of coop feature....
If you require a 'modern' game I'd highly recommend Wasteland 2 [0], it's somewhat of a sequel from the 1988's Wasteland which was the inspiration for Fallout, it also involved some key producers from the original Fallout series.
[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wasteland_2
