Falltergeist: Opensource crossplatform Fallout 2 game engine (github.com)
13 comments



I think the most impressive 3rd party engine implementation is FOnline. It has been under development for over a decade and has been used by plenty of actual games for almost as long. FOnline combines Fallout 1 & 2, with some additional stuff from Fallout: Tactics. It doesn't aim to be an exact copy, instead it's an evolution of the original games. It combines them all together into a single game and provides MMO level multiplayer. Lots of fun to be on the same map with thousands of players, scavenge for loot and participate in PvP. http://imgur.com/a/t6qCm

Currently the most active game built on top of the engine is FOnline: Reloaded. http://www.fonline-reloaded.net/

As I write this it has 100 people online. Not as active as the FOnline community was 8 years ago, but it's not abandoned yet.

There are also a bunch of other FOnline games, a selection of them and their status can be seen at https://fonline-status.ru/en/

For development resources there's http://fodev.net/ & https://xp-dev.com/sc/76003/HEAD/


I love Fallout 2 and would love to see where this goes... However, the main site doesn't work (http://www.falltergeist.com).

Also, commits that say "F*ck this shit" don't build confidence in a project. :)


What sort of confidence are you expecting in a Fallout 2 engine? Are you looking to deploy it to production or something? :P


haha, good point.


The commit is doing something to the make files, I've had that sentiment many, many times.


Everyone can have a shity day.


But why censor one word and not the other? The inconsistency indicates the developer cannot be trusted. He might put an open curly brace on the same line in one function and on a new line in another!


I'll issue a PR to change it to "fuck th*s shit", for consistency.


Fallout 2 was the source of many joys and frustrations, I even did some work on the pt-BR translation.

It was very upsetting that Van Buren [0] was not actually the expected Fallout 3, I very much prefer the pure isometric turn-based system instead of the hybrid that was subsequently developed by Bethesda.

Hope this project reaches a high-quality stable release so that the community is able to create great storylines and mods based on it.

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Van_Buren_(video_game)


On the other hand, while I love F1&2 I would not like to see such visuals anymore. It drove me crazy not to be able to easily explore some places because of fixed perspective - and I am an explorer. They were great for their times, now FNV is what I consider the best of series. Haven't tried F4 but judging from reviews it won't dethrone FNV.


If we're speaking of disappointments, Wasteland 2 was a huge one as well.

The combat system is one of the worst things I've seen in games in a while, with a nonsensical "try to hold your hand" progression that makes little sense.

That and most characters are completely not memorable and the game has maybe 10-20% of the charm the original Fallout games had.


I'm a little younger then most who are on this thread. I grew/am growing up playing Fallout 3/NV. Projects like this give me hope that I will one day see similar things happen with my favorite games.

What I'd give for an open source Fallout 3/NV with some kind of coop feature....


You should give Fallout 1 and 2 (preferably 2) a try, specially if you enjoyed NV, which involved many of the original producers. The carefully crafted dialogue and storyline is what sets it apart.

If you require a 'modern' game I'd highly recommend Wasteland 2 [0], it's somewhat of a sequel from the 1988's Wasteland which was the inspiration for Fallout, it also involved some key producers from the original Fallout series.

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wasteland_2




