Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
[flagged]
RickStone 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite



I'll save you the time to check: that image of the trash is not from yesterday's rally.[0]

[0] http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2765426/Climate-chan...


I had such a hard time following what this person was trying to say. This post doesn't really advance the conversation on science, political action, and the environment.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: