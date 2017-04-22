They are in the position they're in because they solved a lot of difficult problems and made it look easy. If we ever get to the point that we need as a society to rein them in, we should do it with a full understanding of what they've accomplished.
It's bizarre to accuse the company that made the internet into what it is today of somehow crushing it.
See, that works for any past monopoly:
I don't have a strong opinion about whether or not Microsoft should be regulated or not. [...] It's bizarre to accuse the company that made the PC into what it is today of somehow crushing it.
I don't have a strong opinion about whether or not AT&T should be regulated or not. [...] It's bizarre to accuse the company that made the telephone into what it is today of somehow crushing it.
I don't have a strong opinion about whether or not Standard Oil should be regulated or not. [...] It's bizarre to accuse the company that made the oil industry into what it is today of somehow crushing it.
If you play by (or if you game) Googles rules you can make piles of cash, driven by the traffic they send your way. Then the next day it can dry up with no reason given.
Saying that the user prefers it is a slightly backward way of thinking about it. Does the user prefer it because it is better, or is it because abuse of their monopoly doesn't allow other providers to achieve the same quality of service?
I know of a few bloggers who don't seem to be dependent on Google or Facebook to maintain their business.
1. John Gruber (daringireball.com). He made a name for himself over 15 years and is famous enough to be on the shortlist of people that Apple always reaches out to when they want to do a four or five person press event. He routinely gets VPs from Apple on his podcast.
He sells RSS sponsorships - one at the beginning of the week and one at the end of the week. He also makes money from his podcast.
He did lose half his readership after Google killed off Google Reader, but he said since he never sold his ads based on the number of readers, it hasn't hurt his business too badly.
2. Ben Thompson (stratechery.com). He posts once a week to his blog, became popular and has over 2000 subscribers to his newsletter that he charges $100/a year for. He has one advertiser for his podcast - mailchimp - they sponsored him for an entire year.
3. Marco Arment - first architect of Tumblr, creator of Instapaper, and now Overcast. He is also a decently well known blogger in the Apple ecosystem. He basically created his own podcast app ad sales platform, and has a popular podcast.
4. Horace Deidu. He started out as a blogger/analyst and now he gives speeches and does workshops worldwide.
It's hard getting noticed over the noise, but it can be done. It is possible to create a viable content business without an over reliance on Google.
It's different than, say, Facebook.
However, I think there's a much stronger case for the way they abuse publishers and reformat content. I think there is room for legislation there to clarify what it is exactly that search engines are allowed to in terms of spidering content and presenting it to users.
But even so, we should understand how important google is, and try not to kill the golden goose.
It sort of was, though, given it started with a good, nearly-irreplaceable algorithm protected by a patent for 20 years. All kinds of people were looking for one. They lucked out. Whereas, I'd buy the hard work argument if they didn't have a patent on it, competition was allowed, and they still became Google of today.
So, I doubt they needed patents except to preserve market share later on after they got established. As in, to remove competition like we see with IBM vs Hercules-based company, Microsoft vs Android w/ royalties, and Apple vs Samsung or Mac clones trying to take their products out of stores. Strictly helping them maximize profit and minimize competition in markets they've already taken.
I remember when Google was becoming mainstream and having friends with websites ask me how they could show up higher in Google rankings. It was usually included with an endorsement of how much they valued the search results as a user. My response was usually to demonstrate a search for their business by name and show them that their site was the first result. This was predictably followed by the protestation, "yes, but I'm talking about keyword?"
Even now, there's an inability for people to see how Google values the different participants in its ecosystem. They're an advertising network that sells its users to advertisers. And it sells its publishers' content to acquire users. Publishers have always been the lowest rung of the ladder. The disconnect usually comes from the fact that most publishers also use Google as users and want the same satisfaction from the publisher experience that they get from the user experience.
If Google truly invented something revolutionary, it was a business model.
It's also hard to compare things: the scale of the current internet usage, the type of information that is available. (And what can be influenced by showing what).
This scale is much, much wider then what happened to AT&T back in the days. That said, since Apple and MS are also getting away with very similar things, I don't see a point in punishing Google. Especially, as them all being US companies.
The solution of breaking up Google and then putting weaker foreign company in the front-seat, by doing so -- also would not make any sense.
It seemed the google's PR started throwing cash at it for years to "educate" the public.
The general public appeared to be a complacent herd of sheep like creatures that would embrace convenience over everything.
Maybe in your circles Google is "cool". In my circles it's necessary evil. The platform/network effect is so strong there is no escaping it. The US is invested my money wise too deep and won't do what they had the backbone to do with SO and the rest.
So, "when, if ever", won't be anytime soon.
Meanwhile, innovation suffers. They killed chat protocols interfaces (pure monopoly abuse since they have most users), the buried end-to-end encryption, they killed bunch of competing businesses by promoting their side businesses on the search page higher, etc.
Http2 could have had things for the users in it (if one goes through the troubles of upgrading a network layer). Instead it had "cut off download at instant if requested" and other features that made web crawling (though not necessarily browsing and developing) easy.
Going forward, they will be cleaning the advertising agency landsccape to get rid out of competition with :
Amp ( since they de facto own mobile browsing and Android).
Desktop displayed ads (they announced as blocker in chrome, and guess twice whose ads will be allowed through).
I can enumerate all day.
TLDR: they are out of the 'cool' startup area, and firmly into the deep monopolistic abuse waters.
Going over people's "Google=internet search"... Infinite? Microsoft is still attempting it.
On a similar note: Yahoo had their "verticals", and when they had to cut something, these search addons were the first to go.
I tried to start a search engine twice so far in fact. The first attempt was a decade ago, for a small country. I had objectively much better and cleaner index then Google. Perfect native language support. All spam removed. Other features that Google didn't.
People have me honest feedback actually (it was a different time for them then). Basically, I got 30 daily users, and a lot of "yes but why bother when Google already exist" type of answers.
What I got out of it, was that technical superiority didn't enter into it. One simply can't break on marketing and business with Google around.
In any case, it was an amazing experience, and a great interview taking point afterwards. Landed me all the jobs I wanted ever since.
So that being said, I don't think the search features matter that much. The mountain to climb over is their integration on Android, inside other services, and more along these lines.
Money quote. Google's rich snippets are friendly to users, but hostile to sites where the data originates.
The owner seemed to have found a very small gap and it was closed shortly after.
It seems like the reason it's good for Google is because it's the perfect response to the query and it cements Google as the search engine that can answer my questions.
Are they directly profiting from those queries or are they just making themselves a better search engine, and indirectly profiting from that? If the latter I find it hard to argue against them.
Whether it's hostile or not, if they continue far enough, it would choke off the sources. People don't tend to invest time in creating content where there's zero chance to interact with the reader, ever.
Create a site that takes search queries, and return scraped Google results data. Become popular. See how long it takes before it gets shut down.
I do get your high level point, but isn't there some quid-pro-quo involved? People allow Google to crawl, which enriches Google's search product. Some traffic is offered in return for helping their index with high quality content.
Edit: If you doubt the effects widgets have on traffic, take a look at what it's done to Wikipedia traffic[1]. The KG entries used to have many, many deep links into Wikipedia. A lot of those links have changed to deep links into Google.
[1] https://www.searchenginejournal.com/wikipedias-traffic-from-...
However, I can't believe your argument makes sense to anyone. It seems publisher's want the benefit of Google's traffic w/o having to deal with users preferring not to click-through when they are looking for a 1 sentence answer. There are legit means to preventing Google from indexing one's site.
That's the rub. It's gone way beyond that. Contextually extracted bullet points, full (and sometimes multiple) paragraphs, images, charts, tables, highlighted phrases, etc.
>There are legit means to preventing Google from indexing one's site.
Yes, you can opt of out protection rackets :)
Edit: It's not the only issue with rich snippets. Here's two examples of a "rich snippet" that are bad for everyone: http://imgur.com/a/mpayp http://imgur.com/a/IZmmJ
Both sites being used for the answer are obvious affiliate site that cares only about who is giving out the best commission. Doubtful any info they offer is useful.
Or how about just flat out incorrect facts? http://i.imgur.com/1nNreR2.png
Ryan Cooper, try rewriting this article from the angle of the effects of Google's monopoly, not the causes. The causes angle is more tempting, because we understand that regulation should be avoided, and so if it must be done we want to feel like the company did something "bad" to "deserve it", but that's a fallacy.
First, I think the entire premise of the article that Google is not really better than other search engines is wrong. And even if that were true that would not be a case of network effect but just brand advantage.
Next, he goes on the say that Google should be regulated, but doesn't say how. I can't really think of a reasonable way that would solve this problem.
EDIT: After thinking about this, I came up with an interesting (hypothetical) proposal: Google gets split into two companies. Both companies get access to the Google source code and neither of them is allowed to use the Google brand name for search.
This would create competition and solve some of the problems. For instance a website could get delisted by Google A, but still get traffic from Google B. I am not sure if it would be a net positive tough.
This hasn't been my personal experience, I've been getting better results (the past year or so) with DuckDuckGo.
Even with the Wikipedia snippets, finding the actual link to the article is not quick and easy.
Also, what is the goal of rich snippets for Google?
Making it quicker and easier to find the information you are looking for? Probably... in part.
Reducing the probability that a user actually clicks on a link and keep them right on Google for the next search and ad opportunities? Probably also.
Why has it been flagged?
[0] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14174460
[1] https://www.nytimes.com/2017/04/22/opinion/sunday/is-it-time...
The service is and was simply the BEST and it always WORKED. People don't seem to remember days when the internet was far less reliable (and less useful).
This is bullshit. Yahoo! and Altavista were there before Google. And by calling Google's page rank based search algorithm "just a little better than others" the author reveals his own ignorance.
>Back in the mid-'90s when Sergey Brin and Larry Page started the company, there were many other search tools jostling for position.
... which puts a lie to the sentence you quoted.
And then the next point:
>Second, what makes Google's search dominance profitable is network effects. Without a large internet to index, and a huge number of people looking for things online, even the best imaginable search would be worthless.
That's not what people mean when they talk about network effects. The fact that huge numbers of people use Google doesn't make searching with Google more useful, and Microsoft can also index that "large internet" for Bing.
I'm guessing someone has hired a PR firm to push this idea as it feels like I'm being submarined. http://www.paulgraham.com/submarine.html
Imagine what a "god mode" app at Google might look like.
By this logic, everything that appears more than 3-10 times in the press has possibly been "submarined".
I personally think Google should be separated or made a dumb pipe, this would be the most American thing ever!
Globally speaking, they have more influence and power.
I refer the honorable gentleman to my previous answer https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=14180331
This is Google's competitors crying, whining and hoping to influence public opinion. If you don't like Google's search dominance then build a better engine. Users are happy to migrate for more privacy (DDG), a rich UI (Bing), computational power (Wolphram) ... if the search results great. Google's been hammered by FB in social, by AWS in cloud computing, by Office360 in apps, etc., etc. They're not a monolith.
