"Feel free to send me a link to your GitHub account. No resumes required."

If they initially filter candidates based on their OS work, they immediately reduce the list of candidates by like 90%, however the remaining 10% are not necessarily better than the rejected group.

Some of the best software developers I've worked with had almost no OS contributions. They spend their free time with their families, traveling, creating music, taking photos, playing with code for fun without showing it to the world.

They're awesome developers that not only write good code but also help others become better developers. Yet they'd be rejected because they do not spend their evenings contributing to open source.


after reading that distorted long-form rant I can say that I would really never ever even accept an interview with this guy's company. he's got a toxic attitude and a really really really bad case of Google-envy.


This emphasis on GitHub accounts is a sub-culture I hear about a lot, but am unfamiliar with. I know many people in tech who get paid ridiculous amounts of money, but none of them have GitHub accounts -- does anyone here have stories about how your GitHub account substantially helped you in your career? Very curious about this.


This is just marketing..


Article: http://www.shellypalmer.com/2017/04/id-pay-500000-year-cant-...


A big login form is all I see. :-(




