If they initially filter candidates based on their OS work, they immediately reduce the list of candidates by like 90%, however the remaining 10% are not necessarily better than the rejected group.
Some of the best software developers I've worked with had almost no OS contributions. They spend their free time with their families, traveling, creating music, taking photos, playing with code for fun without showing it to the world.
They're awesome developers that not only write good code but also help others become better developers. Yet they'd be rejected because they do not spend their evenings contributing to open source.
If they initially filter candidates based on their OS work, they immediately reduce the list of candidates by like 90%, however the remaining 10% are not necessarily better than the rejected group.
Some of the best software developers I've worked with had almost no OS contributions. They spend their free time with their families, traveling, creating music, taking photos, playing with code for fun without showing it to the world.
They're awesome developers that not only write good code but also help others become better developers. Yet they'd be rejected because they do not spend their evenings contributing to open source.