The article starts off pretty strong with a reasonably accurate exploration into how public-key crypto was invented in the 70s, and how quantum computers could eliminate the RSA problem. But then it veers into this weird territory about the government wanting to control crypto, and proceeds to talk about criminals and terrorists typically misusing otherwise strong crypto. I'm not sure how we ended up there...
It goes on like that, then just sort of ends with this vague point about human ingenuity. It seems like Aeon just wanted to write a headline with the words "quantum" and "cryptography." It's really short and didn't make any interesting point, in my opinion.
_____________
1. Scott Aaronson is a reasonable place to start reading about quantum information theory/computing, and its implications for quantum cryptography in general. Try http://www.scottaaronson.com/blog/?p=2673 instead of breathless reporting.
I say that because I've had those conversations myself - it is hard to explain much crypto-related without getting in to politics, because politics has shaped modern crypto. But then you've just explained a lot of dense history, politics and math in a bundle, and confused the heck out of someone. Not only because it is dense, but because far more people think they understand something about crypto than actually do. (This includes me.)
I make an exception because I really like Aeon, and whenever a fluffy article makes it to the front page invariably it leads to commentators criticizing Aeon as "pseudo-intellectual", etc. To offset this I've submitted a fantastic recent article on "Our Quantum Problem" - https://aeon.co/essays/what-really-happens-in-schrodinger-s-...
(Insert usual quote about the difference between theory and practice.)
Regardless of whether option 1 or 2 is the case, it's incredibly exciting either way. Eventually we'll have unbreakable crypto or a new paradigm shift in physics.
The article starts off pretty strong with a reasonably accurate exploration into how public-key crypto was invented in the 70s, and how quantum computers could eliminate the RSA problem. But then it veers into this weird territory about the government wanting to control crypto, and proceeds to talk about criminals and terrorists typically misusing otherwise strong crypto. I'm not sure how we ended up there...
It goes on like that, then just sort of ends with this vague point about human ingenuity. It seems like Aeon just wanted to write a headline with the words "quantum" and "cryptography." It's really short and didn't make any interesting point, in my opinion.
_____________
1. Scott Aaronson is a reasonable place to start reading about quantum information theory/computing, and its implications for quantum cryptography in general. Try http://www.scottaaronson.com/blog/?p=2673 instead of breathless reporting.