Show HN: Easy small benchmarks in .NET
16 points
by
bodyloss
241 days ago
algorithmsRcool
241 days ago
This looks interesting, I like the fluent syntax. I'm curious how it stacks up against the accuracy of Benchmark.Net for microbenchmarking.
sedatk
240 days ago
The need to change whole syntax when switching from two benchmarks to three is unnecessarily tedious. Single syntax for any number of benchmarks would have worked better IMHO.
