Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Easy small benchmarks in .NET (github.com)
16 points by bodyloss 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 2 comments



This looks interesting, I like the fluent syntax. I'm curious how it stacks up against the accuracy of Benchmark.Net for microbenchmarking.


The need to change whole syntax when switching from two benchmarks to three is unnecessarily tedious. Single syntax for any number of benchmarks would have worked better IMHO.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: