Ask HN: Chrome extension safe mode?

One workaround might be user side scripting. Many things that can be written as browser extensions can be written as a user script. User scripts are locally hosted Javascript scripts that execute on pages selected by the user.
The original(?) user side scripting facility was GreaseMonkey for Firefox. TamperMonkey implements the GreaseMonkey API as a Chrome extension and is available in the store.
As an example, I use this script on HN: https://github.com/brudgers/hn_utilities
