Ask HN: Chrome extension safe mode?
1 point by ParameterOne 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment
Is there a way for me to use my own extensions without the disabling feature kicking in every time I start chrome because I didn't get it from the play store?



There might be a way.

One workaround might be user side scripting. Many things that can be written as browser extensions can be written as a user script. User scripts are locally hosted Javascript scripts that execute on pages selected by the user.

The original(?) user side scripting facility was GreaseMonkey for Firefox. TamperMonkey implements the GreaseMonkey API as a Chrome extension and is available in the store.

As an example, I use this script on HN: https://github.com/brudgers/hn_utilities




