Best Resources for Learning React JavaScript and JavaScript (dhruvkumarjha.com)
1 point by DKJ 241 days ago | 2 comments



Why aren't the official React docs at the top of the list? React is easy to learn and the official tutorial and docs are great.


Official documentation is the one users should checkout first and by default., Anyways i will add it.

Thank you.




