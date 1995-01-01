The flaw of this authentication mechanism was detailed in popular culture many decades ago.
The secret word thing over time sounds even stranger. A single rep would need to take (length of secret word) calls with that customer to get their password. Where are they storing it, and what are they doing with it (that they can't already do using their customer rep-level system access)?
Can someone bookmark this post where I say the first billion dollar external bank fraud success will happen within the next 18 months please.
If a bitcoin exchange can do it, I don't see why a bank couldn't (banking is easier - you can cancel transactions).
TLDR - purpose can be to detect lying
I was just having a conversation with someone earlier today about how the average quality of most of the voice calls we make is far lower than it was decades ago on Ma Bell landlines. Of course, calls are much cheaper now, we have mobile phones, etc. Nonetheless...
Sprint's early on ads about hearing a pin drop on their fiberoptic network seem really quaint today.
We CAN provide high quality but we mostly don't want to make the tradeoffs to do so.
It's not like phone companies offered people "better call quality XOR another service", and people consistently picked the second option.
You can tell if your handset and network are enabled by making a call while on LTE; if your network indicator drops LTE when you make the call, it's not supported and enabled. Most carriers have a help page with a list of supported devices and how to enable it. I don't know if there's any good indicators that you have an end-to-end enabled call, unless you can tell from the sound quality.
I think it's worth exploring and that there is business potential.
The hurdle is creating an algo that can derive all previous signals to verify non-live recordings, but that can't derive the future signals without a private key. I'm not sure what existing bodies of work there are in that domain.
When you imitate someone else's voice to validate an invoice you're committing fraud at the very least. Most invoice scammers wouldn't do that because they want to stay on the legal even if scummy side of things.
I don't actually know what the ratio is between these scams and actual fraud where a bogus invoice is sent.
Side note: I've been wanting to do this with my own homebrew Alexa to create "NeNe" (of housewives fame)... a sassier and way funnier assistant.
But don't underestimate the amazing benefits that will come with it.
Education and Entertainment will be revolutionized. It will disrupt the world in a huge way as well as create new cyberpunk criminal endeavors.
Any detection system are characterized by the fact they will fail at detecting true positive, and tag false negative as true.
That is the 101 of science, there is a COST for detection and failure.
Biometrics are based on detection hence they can fail according to their sensitivity (false negative) and the cost of cheating (false positive). This analysis vary with progress.
AI too are detection systems, they also fail and can be defeated, it is just a question of balancing a cost/benefits analysis with a good budget. Hence criminal organizations and governments will tend to be the firsts one to exploit theses systems because they have larger budgets.
That's incorrect. It's like saying that one lottery ticket has a 50% chance of winning. If they're fooling people half the time, that's way better than chance, since there are so many ways of screwing things up.
