Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
ArkOS discontinued (arkos.io)
80 points by rnhmjoj 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 16 comments



I really respect what the author tried to do with ArkOS. He got a working open source product out the door that put a premium on usability and ease of installation. There aren't a lot of volunteer-run open source projects that are able to do that.

Did anyone ever host their own email "at home" using ArkOS?

Edit: typo


> Did anyone ever host their own email "at home" using ArkOS?

arkOS is generally aimed at tinkerers/hobbyists. So, it's not really meant for people to use it for serious stuff. It's always fun to run email at home except most of the ISPs block mail traffic.


I seem to remember the "genesis" (hee hee) was the author having a hard time configuring a self-hosted server despite being knowledgeable as an admin. So I thought email was part of that goal.


i didn't know it exist, now i wonder if there are similiar project, i have an old nas that i could put to use with something like this.


Cloudron, sandstorm, yunohost are the usual suspects.


And then there's Urbit, the unusual suspect.


And then the biblical TempleOS which is an even more unusual suspect.

"According to Davis, God said to create the operating system with 640x480, 16 colors display and a single audio voice. The operating system was coded in a programming language developed by Davis in C/C++ called "HolyC"."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TempleOS

http://www.templeos.org/


http://www.codersnotes.com/notes/a-constructive-look-at-temp...


not sure why you'd want to run TempleOS on a NAS. It's an incredibly impressive piece of software from a very intelligent (and sadly, very schizophrenic) man but it's not very practical.


It's more interesting and probably more usable than Urbit.


Does TempleOS have networking yet?


Doesn't look like it, but it's besides (and in fact probably counter) to the point of the OS. Seriously, read that "Constructive Look at TempleOS" chx posted: http://www.codersnotes.com/notes/a-constructive-look-at-temp...


ArkOS had builds for Raspberry pi, Odroid and other boards. You could use it to build your small server


I don't have experience here but can those boards practically power anything meaningful? Is there any success story out there of someone moving all their data to the pi?


I have my personal websites hosted on a raspberry pi 2 running ubuntu server.

I also use it as a NAS with Resilio Sync.


The linked post mentions several related projects and highly recommends one.




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: