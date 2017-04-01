Did anyone ever host their own email "at home" using ArkOS?
Edit: typo
arkOS is generally aimed at tinkerers/hobbyists. So, it's not really meant for people to use it for serious stuff. It's always fun to run email at home except most of the ISPs block mail traffic.
"According to Davis, God said to create the operating system with 640x480, 16 colors display and a single audio voice. The operating system was coded in a programming language developed by Davis in C/C++ called "HolyC"."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/TempleOS
http://www.templeos.org/
I also use it as a NAS with Resilio Sync.
