Open Source Security Software Hackathon – Luxembourg 2-3 May 2017
(
hack.lu
)
1 point
by
adulau
241 days ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
favorite
|
1 comment
Clownshoesms
241 days ago
It's an interesting thing I think. People that are truly passionate about open source don't have the cash to go to Luxembourg; so will you get the best outcome?
