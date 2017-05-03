Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Open Source Security Software Hackathon – Luxembourg 2-3 May 2017 (hack.lu)
1 point by adulau 241 days ago | hide | past | web | favorite | 1 comment



It's an interesting thing I think. People that are truly passionate about open source don't have the cash to go to Luxembourg; so will you get the best outcome?




