I know mathematicians might love it, but forgetting a symbol can mean I don't understand an entire block of code. Whereas it could have been made so much clearer with one word.
However, I do think the built-in symbolic syntax (::, ->, =>, =, |) is all pretty clear. And thankfully there’s Hoogle to find the meaning of any operator you don’t understand, or even to find a function that you think should exist of a certain type. So I dunno, we get by well enough. And you could actually write your code largely without operators if you wanted to, either because there’s a standard name already, or because it’s easy to define an alias.
For example, I have no clue what >>= and <$> mean from a glance.
I have to look it up to get Monad and Functor. Why not use the word?
I know it sounds ridiculous but a) it took me about seven evenings b) it's a lot of fun and c) I guarantee you'll get some proper programming insight, whatever language you use for a day job.
The Maybe monad stops when it encounters a Nothing result, and continues when it encounters a Just. So:
Just 1 >> Nothing >> Just 5
Just 1 >> Just 2 >> Just 5
>>= is used to take the value inside the monad (Just) for the left-hand argument, and stuff it into the right-hand argument, like so:
Just "hello" >>= Just . (++ " world")
Is that all that is needed for something to be a monad?
But the intuitive version is that anything with those two operations that doesn't smell funny is a Monad.
(Think of it like implementing an interface: anything that matches the type signature will work, but if you write something silly, it won't work right)
The Haskell Wikibook is an underrated resource: https://en.wikibooks.org/wiki/Haskell/Understanding_monads
Why does it exist at all? Speaking loosely, monads are about composing functions that look like a -> m b. Here's regular composition alongside the 'monadic' one:
(.) :: (b -> c) -> (a -> b) -> (a -> c)
(<=<) :: Monad m => (b -> m c) -> (a -> m b) -> (a -> m c)
id :: a -> a
return :: Monad m => a -> m a
id . f = f return <=< f = f
f . id = f f <=< return = f
So return is very straightforward: it is the identity of functions that return monads. It's unfortunate that both the name and the presentation of monads in Haskell tend to obscure this.
I appreciate the effort though.
The return type is inferred, and the type is what the type class machinery is driven by. You can get some more visibility into that by playing in ghci:
return 0 :: [Int] => [0]
return 0 :: Maybe Int => Just 0
The 4 things you do with an interface are:
1. Declare an interface
2. Describe the contract of the interface
3. Declare that a datatype (or class) adheres to that interface
4. Provide an implementation of the the contract of the interface (fulfill the contract).
The only notable difference is:
If an ISizable has int GetSize() method in haskell instead of the contract being int ISizable.GetSize(), it is static int GetSize(ISizable x).
Or in Haskell:
instance ISizable MyType where
GetSize :: ISizable -> Int -- Note you don't actually type this line
GetSize x = ...
e.g.
return 'c' :: Monad m => m Char
You can actually sort of think of this as a function from typeclass dictionary to value, except the compiler will pass that dictionary itself once it's inferred what it should be (and will then inline/optimize it away, where it can).
pflags = protRead <> protWrite
mflags = mapAnon .|. mapPrivate
instance Monoid ProtOption where
mempty = protNone
mappend (ProtOption a) (ProtOption b) = ProtOption (a .|. b)